Anglo American steadies Australian operations

Image: piter2121/stock.adobe.com

Anglo American has delivered an improved performance at its Australian steelmaking coal assets during the September quarter, as it boosts its guidance for its Minas-Rio iron ore operation in Brazil.

In Queensland, the company said it continues to make good progress towards a safe and structured restart at the Moranbah North mine following operational suspensions earlier this year.

Preparations are under way for a ramp-up ahead of resuming normal production, while Grosvenor maintained consistent output through the quarter.

“In steelmaking coal, we continue to make progress towards a safe and structured restart and ramp up at Moranbah North ahead of resuming normal operations,” Anglo American chief executive officer Duncan Wanblad said.

“At Grosvenor, we received approval from the regulator in August for first stage re-entry, marking a significant milestone in the recovery journey.

Anglo American’s broader portfolio delivered strong results across key commodities, with iron ore output across the company reaching 14.3 million tonnes, down 9 per cent due to planned maintenance at Minas-Rio, but Anglo American increased its 2025 production guidance for the operation to between 23–25 million tonnes.

“At Minas-Rio we are increasing 2025 production guidance on the back of strong operational performance and following the successful completion of the five-yearly pipeline inspection,” Wanblad said.

Copper production was steady at 183,500 tonnes, underpinned by higher grades and throughput at Quellaveco in Peru and Los Bronces in Chile.

Manganese production also surged 140 per cent to 973,000 tonnes following the recovery from cyclone disruptions earlier in 2024.

De Beers contributed 7.7 million carats of rough diamonds, up 38 per cent, supported by robust performance at Botswana’s Jwaneng mine.

Wanblad said Anglo American remains on track to meet its full-year targets and flagged potential mergers would continue to give them greater access to critical minerals.

“Looking ahead, and building on the substantial value we have already unlocked through our own portfolio transformation, our agreement to merge with Teck represents our next major strategic step to accelerate value accretive

growth, with the combined company forming a global critical minerals champion offering more than 70 per cent copper exposure,” he said.