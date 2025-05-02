Anglo American powers forward with simplified portfolio

Image: piter2121/stock.adobe.com

Anglo American is pushing ahead with a simplified and future-focused portfolio to weather global uncertainty.

Company chair Stuart Chambers declared Anglo American is transforming into “a highly attractive and differentiated investment proposition”.

“The global macro economic landscape continued to present challenges in 2024,” Chambers said. “Amid the turbulent macro environment, we have been steadfast in our focus to position Anglo American as a far more agile and resilient business that is set up to fulfil its full value and growth potential for the long-term.”

That vision is being driven by a sweeping portfolio overhaul, including the divestment of Anglo’s steelmaking coal, nickel and platinum businesses, as well as a planned exit from De Beers.

At its annual general meeting in London, Chambers and Anglo chief executive Duncan Wanblad addressed shareholders on the miner’s performance and outlook amid a turbulent geopolitical and economic landscape.

Wanbland confirmed that “the lion’s share of this work is almost complete”.

“We have executed swiftly and for value, with the steelmaking coal sale agreed for up to $4.8 billion and our nickel business for up to $500 million,” he said.

“Later today, you, our shareholders, will be voting on the demerger of Anglo American Platinum, which we expect to set out as an independent company with the new name of Valterra Platinum.”

The portfolio reset will centre Anglo’s growth on three pillars: copper, iron ore and crop nutrients.

“Our simplified portfolio daylights the inherent value found in our world-class assets,” Wanblad said.

“We believe that we will be able to drive more value and have that value better recognised.”

Despite a drop in commodity prices, Anglo reported a 30 per cent earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin in 2024 and a total shareholder return of 24 per cent.

Wanblad said cost savings of $1 billion helped maintain strong margins and that its simplified portfolio will mean higher margins going forward.