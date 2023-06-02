Anglo American reshuffles its leadership

Anglo American has announced several changes to its senior management team and organisation.

Anglo American chief executive Duncan Wanblad said the company is reorganising how it manages its production businesses.

“We are building on the significant progress we have made in recent years to further improve our portfolio of world class assets and deliver our growth potential – in service of our commitments to our shareholders, employees and stakeholders, as a responsible producer of future-enabling metals and minerals,” Wanblad said.

“We have been refreshing the executive team steadily over the last 12 months and we welcome this new generation of Anglo American’s leadership. As a team, we are embarking on our next phase of sustainable value creation.”

Anglo American’s executive leadership Team changes will take effect from July 1, and will be as follows:

Duncan Wanblad – chief executive

Stephen Pearce – finance director who is due to retire in 2023, a successor being appointed is currently underway

Al Cook – chief executive officer (CEO) of De Beers, an Anglo American subsidiary

Alison Atkinson – projects and development director

Helena Nonka – strategy and sustainability director

Matt Daley – technical and operations director

Monique Carter – people and organisation director

Peter Whitcutt – CEO of marketing

Richard Price – legal and corporate affairs director

Ruben Fernandes – regional director of Americas

Themba Mkhwanazi – regional director of Africa and Australia

Tom McCulley – CEO of Crop Nutrients, a business which is developing the Woodsmith Project

“The fundamental demand outlook for responsibly sourced metals and minerals is ever more compelling,” Wanblad said.

“I believe that we are well positioned to produce and grow into the two major demand trends of economic decarbonisation and the needs of a growing and urbanising global population – from homes and electronics to food and luxuries.

“The changes we have announced today create the senior team and organisational structure that I believe will lead us to deliver our full potential.”