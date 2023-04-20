Anglo American lowers carbon emissions

Anglo American has shared its progress in working towards generating carbon neutral operations by 2040.

The company’s newest sustainability performance update reported a 21 per cent drop in Scope 1 and 2 emissions from the peak levels of 2019.

The emissions levels reflect the company’s transition to 100 per cent renewable electricity supply across its South American operations, with Australia following in 2025.

In its Southern African operations, Anglo American have partnered with EDF Renewables to develop three to five gigawatts of clean generation capacity over the next decade. Its South American operations are the company’s largest source of Scope 2 emissions.

Anglo American’s Scope 3 emissions reduction goals are largely dependent on the decarbonisation of its value chains, specifically the steel industry, which represents the majority of its carbon footprint.

To proactively work towards its climate goals, the company will aim to halve these emissions by 2040 by working with several prominent steelmaking customers to help develop cleaner steelmaking technologies.

Anglo American chief executive Duncan Wanblad said addressing climate change is significant for all businesses.

“With our diversified product portfolio, we are well-placed to responsibly deliver many of the critical metals and minerals the world requires to transition to a cleaner, greener world,” Wanblad said.

“Our commitment to being part of the solution begins in our own business by meeting our carbon neutrality goals, while recognising that partnerships are vital to deliver our shared endeavour of a low carbon future.”

Wanblad added that governments, businesses, and individuals all need to play a part in reducing carbon emissions.