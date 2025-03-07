Anglo American empowers Queensland communities

Image: Rafael Henrique/stock.adobe.com

Community groups and not-for-profit organisations in five key Queensland areas are set to be the focus of Anglo American’s 2025 community grants program, which is now open.

Anglo American Australia head of sustainability and corporate affairs Kate du Preez said the grants – on offer to the Moranbah, Middlemount, Moura, Banana and Theodore regions – are part of the company’s long-term commitment to supporting the communities where it operates.

“We are passionate about ensuring mining benefits reach the people and places that make our regions unique now and for generations to come,” du Preez said.

“Our community grants program is just one of the ways we invest in the future of our local communities with a focus on education, environment, wellbeing, and skill building.”

In 2024, 57 community groups across Anglo American’s Queensland operations received nearly $500,000 in funding, with projects supporting local development and sustainability.

One of those recipients was the Middlemount Community School, which secured $34,000 for new furniture, musical equipment and funding for student awards.

Middlemount Community School principal Sarah Quinn said the school had used the Anglo American grant to buy a piano and hire state-of-the-art sound equipment to deliver a musical adaptation of Wizard of Oz for the local community.

“In recent years, schools across the country have faced significant challenges in maintaining their arts programs, with music education often taking the brunt of budget cuts,” Quinn said.

“However, a remarkable partnership between Anglo American and Middlemount Community School has provided a much-needed boost to the development of our music and arts education, benefiting not only students but also the community and region.

“The grant funding provided by Anglo American has been instrumental in revitalising our school arts program, offering students a unique opportunity to engage with the arts and express their creativity.”

The Middlemount Youth Centre also received funding, with youth worker Ivan Edeling speaking about the centre’s decade-long partnership with Anglo American.

“The heart of the youth centre has always been to create a safe, positive and inclusive space for high school students to congregate and be themselves,” Edeling said.

“Thanks to the Anglo American community grants program, a meal is provided and enjoyed each night the youthy operates.

“The music space is enjoyed by many students and the modern lounge area – with projector screen and sound system – allows kids to cheer on their favourite footy team while enjoying a game of pool.”

Applications for the 2025 community grants program are open from March 1–31.