ANDRITZ takes long strides towards optimal mining performance

ANDRITZ’s flexible, multi-level approach is helping to bring out the best in mining operations in Australia and around the world.

As Australia’s mining sector continues to evolve, operators are increasingly seeking comprehensive solutions that can optimise their entire processing chain.

International technology company ANDRITZ has positioned itself with a flexible, multi-level approach with options spanning simulation, installation and continuous optimisation, a strategy that’s gaining traction with mining operators around the world.

Virtual validation

The mining industry’s appetite for risk mitigation has driven significant investment in simulation technology, and ANDRITZ’s IDEAS platform has emerged as a standout solution. This technology creates virtual process environments where complex plant designs can be tested and refined before physical construction begins.

The approach offers great value for Australia’s diverse mining landscape.

IDEAS simulation technology allows engineers to model everything from comminution circuits for crushing activities to complex hydrometallurgical processes, including high-pressure acid leaching, neutralisation and counter-current decantation systems.

Metris Digital Twin, built on the platform, enhances these simulations with real-time plant data. This allows operators to run “what-if” scenarios, forecast performance, and apply advisory logic for better planning and faster optimisation. Artificial intelligence (AI) powered predictive models can also be embedded into these simulations, offering insights that reduce risk and support more confident decision-making at the design phase.

This pre-operational training approach has been adopted by operations around the world, including in Australia.

The company’s operator training simulator also provides a risk-free environment for personnel development. This becomes particularly relevant for Australian operations, where labour shortages are already having an effect, and where comprehensive simulation-based training can accelerate operator competency development.

A key enabler of this digital strategy is its growing integration of artificial intelligence and advanced process control.

By leveraging AI-driven analytics, reinforcement learning and self-optimising control systems, the platform helps operators enhance decision-making, streamline operations, and unlock new levels of efficiency.

Recent cases include the application of AI to automate shuttle movements at a major WA mine, and the implementation of advanced process control for semi-autonomous grinding mills to optimise efficiency in real-time.

From predictive modelling in simulation environments to autonomous control in live operations, AI plays an increasingly central role in improving outcomes across the processing chain.

Comprehensive portfolio

ANDRITZ’s range of equipment offers an ideal complement to those developed processes. The product line-up spans four key processing areas: sedimentation through various thickener configurations; centrifugation via pusher, peeler, screen bowl and screen scroll centrifuges; filtration using heavy-duty belt presses, overhead and sidebar filter presses; and drying through fluidised bed, paddle and plate dryers, among others.

Recent consolidation has further strengthened its position in key markets. An acquisition in late 2023 brought roto-flash, flash and spray drying technologies into the company’s stable.

September 2025 saw the introduction of the MiningMaster filter press, specifically developed for mining applications with a particular focus on tailings treatment. This development responds to the industry’s increasing emphasis on tailings management and environmental compliance.

This breadth of equipment options allows for customised processing lines tailored to specific operational requirements. Whether handling iron ore, lithium, coal or other minerals, or their respective tailings, and with throughputs of up to 100 tonnes per hour or more, the company can configure integrated thickening, dewatering and drying solutions from a single supplier.

The transition from basic automation to intelligent process control represents an important industry step. Metris Add IQ (part of Metris, the ANDRITZ brand for digital solutions) forms the foundation for more sophisticated solutions.

The product range spans from basic automated movement through to advanced systems capable of recognising process changes and imbalances, then automatically implementing optimisation responses. Such a broad range allows operations to implement intelligence gradually, matching technological advancement with operational readiness.

Two specialised solutions serve to demonstrate the practical application of Metris Add IQ technologies.

Metris Add IQ RheoScan is applicable to heavy-duty belt presses used in coal and sand tailings processing. It continuously monitors and adjusts polymer dosage in real-time.

Meanwhile, Metris Add IQ radar feed control detects the fill level of filtering centrifuges by emitting rapid microwave pulse. This allows precise measurement of the actual fill level that is more reliable and more efficient than the mechanical equivalent.

The pinnacle of Metris Add IQ technology is the ANDRITZ intelligent filter press. This system incorporates several advanced features in one machine, including a filter cloth tracking system, a membrane leakage detector, the intelligent filter plate, hydraulic closure monitoring and automated cloth washing systems. These features reflect the shift toward predictive maintenance and autonomous operations, both of which are powered by AI algorithms embedded within the Metris platform.

For plants seeking 24–7 support and process supervision, the Metris Performance Center enables remote diagnostics, troubleshooting and continuous performance optimisation.

For Australian mining operations, the company’s approach addresses several key challenges. With process simulation, operators can reduce the risks associated with major capital investments, particularly relevant given the scale of projects typical in Australian mining. The comprehensive equipment portfolio provides flexibility to handle the country’s diverse mineral processing requirements, from traditional to emerging commodities.

Significantly, the optimisation options address the ongoing challenge of operational efficiency in remote locations. Intelligent systems that can self-monitor and optimise reduce the need for specialist technical personnel at remote sites while maintaining or improving performance standards.

Cybersecurity is also built into the solution architecture. Through a partnership with global cyber exposure management provider Armis, ANDRITZ integrates operational technology cybersecurity to protect mining data, assets and networks, a key consideration for digitally mature and remotely managed sites.

As the industry continues its digital transformation journey, the company’s integrated approach provides a pathway for operations to evolve from traditional manual processes to fully autonomous systems. For Australian mining companies evaluating their technology roadmaps, this comprehensive offering presents an alternative to managing multiple vendor relationships while achieving process excellence across the entire solid–liquid separation chain.

ANDRITZ’s continued investment in emerging technologies, combined with a proven track records in established processes, positions it well to serve an evolving Australian mining sector navigating the challenges of sustainable, efficient mineral processing.

This feature appeared in the October issue of Australian Mining magazine.