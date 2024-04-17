An innovative cooling solution by IWC

Sabodala-Massawa’s BIOX biological oxidation plant in Senegal. Image: IWC

Industrial Water Cooling (IWC) recently enhanced the efficiency at Sabodala-Massawa’s BIOX biological oxidation plant in Senegal.

With the goal of further enhancing its capabilities, the mine’s operators embarked on integrating a BIOX plant into the existing infrastructure to process high-grade refractory ores from the Massawa deposits.

Among the challenges faced was the need for a robust cooling solution for the blower fans and BIOX plant, prompting a collaborative effort between IWC and Lycopodium to devise an efficient cooling system.

A comprehensive cooling solution was devised by the engineering team at IWC.

The solution comprised a combination of a four-cell GRP cooling tower for the BIOX plant alongside five EWK1000 cooling towers for the blower fans.

As a turnkey supplier, IWC not only provided the cooling towers but also included side stream filters and a dosing system, ensuring a seamless integration process.

Considering the harsh environmental conditions prevalent in the region, particularly the intense African sun, the decision to utilise both the pultruded GRP and EWK range of cooling towers proved prudent.

Constructed with non-corroding materials, these towers guarantee longevity and durability, essential for sustained operations in challenging environments.

IWC’s EWK cooling towers are meticulously designed for ease of site assembly. Once on-site, these towers were swiftly assembled, minimising construction time and facilitating swift project execution.

The company’s pultruded GRP cooling towers are designed to conform to CTI STD-137 and CTI STD-152 standards.

The GRP cooling towers require no welding or on-site fabrication which reduces project erection time.

An additional project requirement of the EWK cooling tower was to deliver minimal maintenance, prompting the adoption of a direct-drive solution that eliminates the need for gearbox oil changes.

Equipped with fans and electric motor, the EWK cooling towers boast a maintenance-friendly design.

With no belts, pulleys, or gearboxes, these fans ensure years of trouble-free operation, requiring minimal upkeep.

Furthermore, the inclusion of purpose-made fibreglass rings and fan support brackets optimises inlet conditions, thereby enhancing fan efficiency with minimal losses.

Stainless steel 304 fan guards provide additional protection, safeguarding the fans from potential damage.

Splash grids were used in the assembly of the GRP tower due to the very dirty water being used in the cooling process.

In the heart of Senegal’s gold-rich landscape, the collaboration between Lycopodium and IWC Industrial has yielded a testament to innovation and reliability.

By implementing a cutting-edge cooling solution at the BIOX plant in Sabodala-Massawa, IWC has reinforced the role of technological advancements in driving success within the mining industry.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.