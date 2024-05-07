An end-to-end technology solution

BUMA’s scope and scale of operations range from comprehensive full scope services to fulfilling specific requirements for clients. Image: BUMA

BUMA deploys operational technology to ensure the best client outcomes.

Mining services provider BUMA offers comprehensive end-to-end services to its clients throughout Queensland with ongoing support from its technology solution partner, Aptella.

With a focus on safety and collaboration, BUMA has rapidly expanded its use of operational technology in recent years, tailoring solutions to meet the requirements of each client and project.

Jack Walker leads operational technology initiatives across BUMA sites, providing solutions and offering comprehensive support for technology incorporated into the day to day running of a mine.

“As a mining services provider we partner with our clients over the long term and our commitment is to deliver on their evolving objectives,” Walker said.

BUMA’s scope and scale of operations are varied and dynamic, offering tailored mining service solutions to clients. These range from comprehensive full scope services to fulfilling specific requirements such as integration with a client’s fully autonomous fleet, rehabilitation services and asset maintenance.

“We take pride in our ability to adapt our approach and be agile, quickly mobilising to address new requirements or meet changing project demands,” Walker said.

Responsible for examining the latest advancements in technology, Walker engages with external stakeholders to seek solutions that optimise performance, asset management and rural network connectivity.

Collaboration with all major departments, particularly asset technology, allows the business to work cohesively and deliver well-rounded solutions.

BUMA’s journey into operational technology stems from a fundamental focus on taking care of its people, company assets including trucks, excavators and dozers, and the mine itself.

“Safety is the number one value at BUMA. We continuously look to integrate and utilise technology to create a secure working environment for all employees, both our own and our clients’,” Walker said.

The use of high precision machine guidance for excavators and dozers, coupled with survey solutions, machine health monitoring, and site networking, enhances the efficiency of the mine and lifespan of the machinery.

“Optimising the safety of our people, as well as the health and performance of our equipment, ultimately leads to improved pit compliance and extraction,” Walker said. “That in turn translates to higher quality outcomes for clients, both in the short- and long-term.”

As a growing company, BUMA focuses on downstream technologies that materially support strategic mine planning.

Survey, machine guidance and drone technology help to ensure accurate and safe mine designs that enhance overall efficiency. Additionally, BUMA is investing in modern network infrastructure to maintain dataflow and real-time operations.

In choosing a technology provider, Walker said it was important the company aligned with BUMA’s agile, tailored approach.

After years of successful deployment at the Commodore mine, near Toowoomba in Queensland, Aptella (formerly Position Partners) has supported BUMA’s expansion of technology across all sites, with rapid deployment within a six-month period.

“We value Aptella’s adaptability, aligning with BUMA’s commitment to client needs,” Walker said. “Aptella’s agnostic products provide us with a wide range of solutions across various mining functions, enabling us to choose and deploy the best tools for each project.”

Aptella mining business executive manager Andrew Granger said the company deeply values its collaborative working relationship with BUMA.

“As a company that lives and breathes its commitments to safety and progress, it has been a privilege to support BUMA’s growth by providing end-to-end technology services to meet their evolving needs,” he said.

As a multi-solution distributor with offices throughout Australia, South-East Asia, and New Zealand, Aptella has a strong commitment to providing local service and support capabilities to customers.

Like BUMA, Aptella recognises that every site and client has unique requirements when it comes to both the technology, service and support that will suit them best.

“Our approach is to listen to customer challenges and understand desired outcomes, first and foremost,” Granger said. “We then innovate to source and deploy the best, fit-for-purpose technology to help deliver those outcomes and support our customers over the long-term.”

Aptella provides BUMA with 24–7 asset monitoring and support, which includes access to Aptella’s remote access platform that enables technicians to contact, troubleshoot and resolve issues remotely.

This service provides BUMA with fast, proactive support, and is backed by a local team of technicians who can deliver site maintenance and training.

“In the dynamic industry that is mining, unplanned maintenance is part of the journey,” Walker said. “Having Aptella’s readily-deployable resources make a significant difference, enabling us to address any issues quickly, minimising disruption and ensuring smooth operations.”

This feature appeared in the May 2024 issue of Australian Mining.