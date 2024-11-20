A new high-grade cobalt opportunity

Image: Minakryn Ruslan/stock.adobe.com

Rimfire Pacific Mining has reported further high-grade cobalt sulphide mineralisation at its Bald Hill project located 30km west of Broken Hill, New South Wales.

The results, stemming from a step-out diamond drilling program, have significantly expanded the known mineralised footprint of the prospect.

Notable drill intersections included:

18m at 0.16 per cent cobalt and 0.16 per cent copper from 110m in FI2612, including 5m at 0.21 per cent cobalt and 0.23 per cent copper

63m at 0.18 per cent cobalt and 0.08 per cent copper from 118m in FI2614, including 11m at 0.21 per cent cobalt and 0.1 per cent copper.

“The latest drilling has substantially expanded the known sulphide-hosted mineralised footprint at Rimfire’s 100 per cent owned Bald Hill cobalt-copper prospect to over 500m by 200m in area,” Rimfire managing director David Hutton said.

“We continue to intersect some of the highest-grade cobalt sulphides in the district, and the presence of associated copper highlights the potential to find significant copper mineralisation at Bald Hill with further drilling.”

The mineralisation is associated with disseminated to semi-massive sulphides in a folded and faulted composite gneiss unit.

Hutton said that while the mineralisation remains open, and additional targets require testing, Rimfire’s priority lies with its Fifield scandium assets.

“We are mindful of the current cobalt commodity prices and believe enough work has now been completed to demonstrate the prospect’s significance, which can be leveraged when commodity prices improve in the future,” he said.

Rimfire plans to maintain its focus on other base metal targets within the Broken Hill project area while advancing its flagship Fifield scandium assets.