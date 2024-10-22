An electric pioneer

Firstgreen’s CBL cabinless skid steer loader. Image: Brokk

Brokk Australia has added a suite of zero-emission skid steers to its portfolio.

Brokk Australia’s new partnership with Firstgreen Industries will continue to provide the market with products that promote mine safety and reduce emissions, supporting companies on their journey to net-zero.

“We’re excited to introduce the first green machines to the Australian market,” Brokk Australia sales manager Stefan Mace told Australian Mining.

“When considering our mining customers, our goal is to help them improve safety, reduce operational costs, and offer a range of partner products that complement Brokk machines in underground and above-ground applications. We’re particularly excited about having a fully remote-controlled skid steer that can access areas inaccessible by conventional skid steers due to operator safety concerns.”

Firstgreen Industries is at the forefront of eco-friendly innovation, manufacturing fully electric, zero-emission machines that set a standard in industrial efficiency and environmental consciousness.

The company’s machines are built with 99 per cent recyclable materials and powered by advanced batteries, significantly reducing sound levels and environmental impact, improving the safety of operators and the environment.

Among its products for the mining industry, Firstgreen recently introduced its ROCKEAT electric skid steer loader, a cabinless machine that’s been developed in response to growing fatality rates in the US mining industry.

The ROCKEAT skid steer boasts remote operability and a 360° camera, with its electric motor not only producing zero carbon emissions but also delivering near-silent operation.

The ROCKEAT has been developed for the most challenging mining conditions and has the potential to be a boon in underground mines, where operators are afforded little room, with the skid steer designed to navigate confined spaces while providing manoeuvrability and durability.

The precision of the remote-control technology enables operators to achieve more accurate and refined movements, highlighting the upside of the ROCKEAT range compared with its diesel competitors.

A sophisticated battery-management system enables the ROCKEAT skid steer to deliver up to eight hours of work on a single charge depending on the type of battery installed. A loading capacity of up to 1500kg highlights the machine’s strength and capability.

The remote-controlled ROCKEAT is available in a 700 option, capable of handling loads up to 700kg, and a 1200 option, capable of handling loads of 1200–1500kg.

Firstgreen also offers its CBL, Elise and MiniZ ranges of electric loaders, further expanding Brokk’s product portfolio.

A cabinless skid steer loader, the CBL range is perfect for applications where operators face challenging terrains, such as underground mines, contaminated areas, or harsh weather conditions, with the machine noiseless, fully electric and remote-operable.

The absence of a cabin allows for a more compact design, enabling improved manoeuvrability and ability to navigate tight spaces.

With a range of attachments including a bucket, sweeper, hammer, pallet forks and auger, to name a few, the CBL can be adapted to various industries and tasks.

The Elise range includes Firstgreen Industries’ most powerful electric skid steer loader, the Elise 1200. This machine embodies the company’s years of experience in advancing the technology of its skid steer loaders.

The Elise 1200 boasts more than six hours of battery capacity, depending on use, conditions and configuration, and a loading capacity of at least 1200kg.

Also electric, the Elise 1200 delivers operation akin to standard fully featured skid steer loaders.

The MiniZ is Firstgreen’s new generation of loaders. With compact dimensions of 1150mm of height and 788mm of width, the MiniZ range can fit through a door frame.

Like all other Firstgreen models, the MiniZ loader can be operated via remote control from up to 50m away. This machine takes manoeuvrability to another level, with the ability to work in tight spaces with all-terrain capacity.

The addition of products such as Firstgreen brings adjacent capabilities into the fold, further rounding out Brokk Australia’s product suite and the company’s ability to support its customers with their operational challenges, embracing a green future in the process.

This feature appeared in the October 2024 issue of Australian Mining.