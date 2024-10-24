An economical modular emergency refuge chamber

Image: Strata Worldwide

The global name in emergency refuge chambers (ERCs), Strata Worldwide, has introduced a new economical and versatile lightweight ERC for mining companies and tunnelling contractors.

The Strata Emergency Refuge Chamber Modular (ERCM) is designed with a series of attachable sections that can be assembled pre-or-post-delivery, which can help overcome possible handling and shaft size restrictions.

The ERCM modular design provides expanding options that allow operators to order chambers to their existing requirements and add more capacity later.

The result is a cost-effective unit that can be modified over time to meet any changing needs of the project, site, and size of the workforce.

“A significant benefit of this new, lightweight modular design and subsequent manufacturing economies is that the chamber provides greater flexibility and price competitiveness for the customer,” Strata worldwide manager of refuge chambers Dave Maust said.

“Although some premium accessories available on Strata’s traditional ERCX chamber may not be available on the ERCM, the uniform, modular design enables Strata to inventory the modules, which allows for a quicker production turnaround and shorter lead times for the assembled chamber.”

Each segment is bolted together at the Strata facility, or on location to create a secure, air-tight seal that matches the high functionality and quality standards of Strata’s traditional single-unit refuge chambers.

Flexible in size, the ERCM can range from 12-person occupancy up to 36 people by increasing the number of seating segments used. Every Strata refuge chamber is designed with built-in flexibility to meet local and industry-specific requirements.

“Strata designers have years of experience working closely with customers to understand the essentials needed for an ERC,” Maust said.

“With this knowledge, Strata has designed a cost-effective, modular chamber that is designed to accommodate fast delivery and optimised handling.

“Units can be sitting for long periods with the hope of never needing to be used, but always remain ready. Safety is our highest priority, so we make sure all of our ERCs are robust, compliant, and long-lasting.”

The ERCM modular design offers added benefits of capacity flexibility, cost-effective manufacturing and fast delivery.”