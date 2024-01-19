An award-winning conveyor systems course

Image: Flexco Australia

Flexco Essentials is an award-winning six-part eLearning course that focuses on the essentials of heavy-duty conveyors.

Flexco, a leader in innovating belt conveyor solutions, designed and built the Flexco Essentials Conveyor System Essentials eLearning course to educate individuals entering the mining industry about the importance of conveyor functionality and how it contributes to overall operational efficiency.

Flexco Essentials was developed specifically for operations dealing with high turnover where it is a challenge to teach new or inexperienced employees about the basic functionality and performance of each key component, and how they contribute to conveyor productivity, efficiency, and safety.

It offers learners an overview of a heavy-duty conveyor system and a comprehensive breakdown of its key components and how they work together.

“The Flexco Essentials curriculum is an excellent program for anyone who needs to upskill or round out their expertise on heavy-duty conveyor systems,” Flexco learning and development manager Suzanne Laine said.

“The six-part eLearning course features high-definition graphics, video, and animations that bring the heavy-duty conveyor system to life and give the learner opportunities to interact with the content and assess their knowledge.”

The real-world focused content is dynamic and provides an interactive learning experience so new employees can get up to speed quickly on the job, speak the language of the conveyor, and get a clear understanding of how all the elements work together to make a conveyor system more productive.

The course covers the following topics:

The role that each key component plays in conveyor functionality and performance

How each component of the conveyor contributes to conveyor productivity, efficiency, and safety

The foundation of the conveyor system – structures and pulleys

Moving materials – the belts, the drive systems, and the idlers

Containing materials – the load zones and operational forces

Maximising belt performance with belt trainers and belt cleaners

The pain points found on every conveyor system

A summative assessment is offered at the end of the course to gauge learner familiarity with the key concepts. Users who achieve a score of 80 per cent or above will receive a certificate of completion.

After its launch in 2023, the course won an esteemed Brandon Hall Group Award for Excellence in Learning and Development.

“This win reflects our investment to develop training that shares Flexco industry insights and best practices with today’s learners who are seeking an engaging, innovative, and dynamic learning experience,” Laine said.

Essentials eLearning is not tied to Flexco-specific product training or sale pitches; it offers invaluable insights and best practices that combine with unique learning methods that resonate with today’s workforce – and that means career success for the employee and operational success for the facility.

Long-time operators and even managers can benefit from the Flexco Essentials course. It allows you to refresh your knowledge, talk the same language, and learn expert tips alongside your new operators.

There is always something new you can learn to improve productivity and efficiency, and your operation will always benefit from staying on top of safety with a focused and detailed approach to your conveyor systems.