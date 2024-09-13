An autonomous FrontRunner

A Komatsu 930E dump truck. Image: Komatsu

As the mining sector increasingly adopts smarter technologies, Komatsu has similarly upped its autonomous haulage range.

As a global giant in the development and supply of technology, equipment and services for the mining industry, Komatsu is well-placed to help the mining industry innovate into the future.

With a fleet of more than 750 autonomous haul trucks commissioned worldwide, Komatsu customers have hauled more than 10 billion metric tonnes of material and are adding to that milestone at a rate of over six million metric tonnes per day.

Additionally, 10 Komatsu autonomous trucks have achieved a benchmark of 100,000 autonomous hours each, a first in the mining industry.

Komatsu launched the FrontRunner autonomous haulage system, or AHS, in 2008, marking the world’s first commercial application of an AHS.

In the years since, Komatsu has continued to innovate alongside customers to meet their evolving needs and offer tailored autonomous solutions to promote enhanced operations on a mine-by-mine basis.

Komatsu FrontRunner trucks run completely autonomously – they are not remotely controlled – with a full truck fleet able to be monitored by a single controller located up to thousands of kilometres away.

Able to operate around-the-clock, 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week, FrontRunner trucks deliver significant safety, productivity, reliability, performance and operational benefits to mine fleet owners.

Each truck incorporates a combination of vehicle controllers, precision GPS, an obstacle detection system, or ODS, using radar and laser, and a wireless network system developed by Komatsu.

The mine’s central controller assigns required routes to each truck, whether overburden hauling or ore hauling.

Each loading tool is fitted with an integrated touch-screen computer showing the location, direction of movement and speed of all items of mobile plant within the FrontRunner fleet’s operations area.

As each truck approaches the loading area, the loading tool operator uses an on-board touch-screen computer to “spot” the truck to the correct loading location, “telling” the truck when it can move into position to be loaded, then once it is loaded that it can move off to the dump area.

In dumping, the autonomous system is able to handle the different requirements of the mine, depending on the material to be dumped and where, whether it is fixed crusher plant locations for mined ore or overburden waste dumps.

The value customers create from implementing a Komatsu AHS is tangible in terms of promoting improved safety practices, productivity and cost reduction.

FrontRunner achieves these benefits through its predictable fleet management, dependable production, and enhanced component life by leveraging Komatsu’s people, process, and technological expertise. For example, customers who have adopted AHS have seen significant improvements in tire and brake life and reductions in overall maintenance.

The FrontRunner system enables increased operational metrics and provides customers a trusted partner with a wealth of industry experience to assist in driving their operations forward.

Some of the key advantages of the FrontRunner AHS system include:

more accurate component life prediction because they are consistently driven to their optimum operating characteristics at all times

reduced tyre wear, as they constantly achieve their optimum travel speeds, gear shifts and braking requirements

lower fuel consumption

increased productivity and production, by not needing to stop for shift changes or crib breaks, longer periods between service requirements, and minimised unscheduled downtime.

“Since paving the way with the first commercial autonomous haulage operation in the marketplace 17 years ago, Komatsu is proud to continue being an industry leader in autonomy,” Komatsu business development manager – autonomous systems Martin Cavassa said.

“Our highly skilled AHS team comprises of application and technical experts, as well as training and support specialists who possess in-depth knowledge and expertise.

“In every engagement, we bring that expertise to the table to help our customers achieve all the value that FrontRunner can deliver to their operations.”

This feature appeared in the September 2024 issue of Australian Mining.