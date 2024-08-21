AMM secures Liebherr PR 776 crawler dozers

The Liebherr PR 776 Crawler Dozer. Image: Liebherr

Spanish construction and mining firm AMM has strengthened its operational capacity with the recent addition of two Liebherr PR 776 crawler dozers.

AMM specialises in civil engineering and large-scale infrastructure projects, but the company’s recent investment aims to boost efficiency and productivity across its mining operations. The addition of Liebherr’s high-performance dozers is part of the company’s focus on optimising costs and meeting the growing demands of the mining sector.

The Liebherr PR 776 is recognised for being one of the best crawler dozers for fuel efficiency, consuming just 55 litres per hour – significantly below the average for machines in its class.

For AMM, this lower fuel consumption translates into reduced operating costs and a more sustainable approach to mining.

One of AMM’s experienced operators, who has decades of experience with dozers from various brands, has been impressed with the PR 776’s performance, highlighting that machines from other original equipment manufacturers in this class use 90 litres per hour.

The first of the new PR 776 dozers has already completed over 1200 operating hours in a quarry near Murcia, Spain, where it has been primarily used for material extraction to support railway construction.

The machine’s hydrostatic drive offers stepless speed adjustments and continuous power transmission, enabling effective pushing and ripping operations in challenging terrain.

The second PR 776 is being deployed in a quarry reclamation project near Ciudad Real, focusing on renaturalisation efforts. The precision and mobility provided by the hydrostatic drive make it ideal for terrain modelling and land restoration.

AMM’s investment in the PR 776 models emphasises its commitment to modernising its fleet with advanced technology.

As mining projects become more complex and environmental regulations tighten, the company’s focus on efficient, high-performance machinery ensures it remains competitive while adhering to sustainability goals.

