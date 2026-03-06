AMEC submission targets workforce, infrastructure gaps

Image: BJP7images / atock.adobe.com

The Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC) has called on the Federal Government to strengthen community engagement, infrastructure investment and workforce development to support Australia’s growing critical minerals sector.

In a submission to the Senate Standing Committee on Primary Industries inquiry into factors shaping social licence and economic development outcomes in critical minerals projects, AMEC outlined a series of recommendations aimed at improving project outcomes while maintaining strong community support.

The inquiry is examining how engagement practices, workforce development, regulatory frameworks and government coordination influence the success of critical minerals projects across Australia.

AMEC said effective engagement with local communities and Traditional Owners remains central to maintaining a strong social licence to operate.

To support this, the organisation recommended increased funding for Prescribed Bodies Corporate (PBCs) and community organisations to build their capacity to engage with mining stakeholders and manage land access discussions more efficiently.

AMEC also suggested governments take a more forward-looking approach when planning new developments.

As new deposits are identified through initiatives such as the Federal Government’s $3.4 billion Resourcing Australia’s Prosperity Program, policymakers could simultaneously map areas where exploration and development projects intersect with community concerns or competing land uses.

According to AMEC, this type of strategic mapping would allow governments and industry to anticipate potential challenges earlier and address them before project development begins.

Infrastructure development also featured prominently in AMEC’s recommendations. The organisation said the Australian Government should encourage the development of common-user infrastructure or coordinated infrastructure planning to support emerging critical minerals provinces.

Such investments could include improving access to water, power and transport infrastructure, as well as developing regional mineral hubs that help diversify supply chains and strengthen Australia’s global position in critical minerals.

AMEC also highlighted workforce development as a critical issue for the sector, particularly as Australia seeks to expand downstream processing and value-adding capabilities.

The organisation called for closer consultation between government and industry under the Critical Minerals Strategy to address the challenge of growing a skilled workforce capable of supporting processing, refining and advanced manufacturing activities.

AMEC further recommended that universities be incentivised to rebuild lost capacity in earth sciences and geology programs, particularly in areas of strategic importance such as critical minerals processing and refining.

Regulatory reform was another key theme of the submission. AMEC said any new regulatory frameworks designed to support socially and economically sustainable development should prioritise incentives rather than additional compliance requirements.

The organisation noted the sector already operates under extensive regulatory frameworks at federal, state and local levels.

Finally, AMEC emphasised the importance of improved coordination between jurisdictions and the Commonwealth.

The organisation said reforms to the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC Act) should prioritise delivering assessment bilateral agreements with state and territory governments in the near term, with a view to establishing full approval bilateral arrangements over the longer term.

AMEC said the changes could streamline project approvals while maintaining environmental standards.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.