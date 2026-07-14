Western Australia’s new Minister for Mines, Petroleum and Exploration has been urged to prioritise key legislative and regulatory reforms by the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC).

AMEC welcomed the appointment of Daniel Pastorelli into the role, replacing David Michael as part of a cabinet reshuffle, and said there were several immediate priorities requiring attention.

This included passage of the Mining Amendment Bill 2025 to modernise tenure applications and streamline approvals, along with progressing the outcomes of Resources Online – the new digital solution to improve the efficiency of environmental applications under the Mining Act 1978 and state petroleum legislation.

Additionally, AMEC said a priority was to implement the recommendations of the Review of Native Title and Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Processes, which aims to improve the efficiency, effectiveness and equity of these processes for mining and exploration activities.

The association also called for action on measures to reduce delays within Western Australia’s approvals framework.

“The resources sector is central to our state’s economy, and we look forward to working constructively with Minister Pastorelli to ensure Western Australia remains the world’s leading destination for mineral exploration and mining,” AMEC chief executive officer Warren Pearce said.

Pastorelli is the Member for Landsdale and a first-term parliamentarian. Before entering Parliament, he served as former premier Mark McGowan’s Chief of Staff from the 2017 State Election until stepping down to contest the seat of Landsdale in the 2024 State Election.

“Minister Pastorelli brings extensive experience working at the highest levels of government, and we look forward to bringing him up to speed on the key priorities for the remainder of this parliamentary term,” Pearce said.

“There is important work already underway, and maintaining momentum will be critical.”

AMEC also acknowledged the contribution of the outgoing Mines Minister David Michael, who has been appointed Minister for State Development.

“I would also like to sincerely thank Minister David Michael for his leadership in the portfolio,” Pearce said.

“David understood the importance of a strong exploration and mining sector, and has done an excellent job working with industry to address our issues.”

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