AMEC celebrates industry excellence

Image: Evdokimov Maxim/shutterstock.com

The Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC) held its annual Awards Gala Dinner on November 7, celebrating the achievements of companies from around Australia.

The awards room at Optus Stadium Perth was packed with key industry leaders included Western Australian Premier Roger Cook, WA Mining Minister David Michael, leader of the WA Liberal Party Libby Mettam, and more.

“These awards are all about celebrating industry excellence and without a doubt there is plenty of incredible achievements to celebrate,” AMEC chief executive officer Warren Pearce said.

“It’s important to have events like this, to take stock and reflect on the difference the mineral exploration and mining sectors make for so many people in Australia.”

The worthy winners of the awards were as follows:

AMEC Prospector award: WA1 Resources

The WA1 exploration team won this award for their Luni discovery in WA in 2022. The Luni discovery represents the first major niobium discover this century.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Empowerment award: Thiess

Thiess took home this award for its ‘Connect. Yarn. Grow.’ Indigenous employees conference.

Community contribution award: Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources (MinRes) was the worthy winner of this award for its partnership with the McGovern Foundation and Wanderer Program.

Environment award: Metro Mining

The Environment award was presented to Metro Mining for its innovative solutions deployed at its Legacy kaolin mine rehabilitation project in Queensland.

Diversity and inclusion award: MEC Mining

MEC Mining was acknowledged for a book penned by its general manager Andrew Dittmann, titled ‘Mummy is a Miner’. Dittmann drew on his own experiences in the industry to write the book.

Media award: Brad Thompson

A veteran business journalist, Thompson took home the Media award for his in-depth feature articles in the Australian Financial Review (AFR). Thompson now works at The Australian.

“[An] outstanding list of winners, finalists, and nominations from across the industry in all categories,” Pearce said. “A true showcase of the contribution our industry makes in the community on a daily basis.”

