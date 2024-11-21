Alligator snaps up strong uranium results

Image: kichigin19/adobe.stock.com

Alligator Energy has uncovered significant uranium mineralisation intersections through its resource and extension drilling program at the Samphire uranium project in South Australia.

Between mid-July and mid-November, Alligator drilled 61 holes for 5158m within the Blackbush West deposit.

The drilling carried out in the third and fourth quarters of 2024 focused on the extension of uranium mineralisation west and south of Blackbush West, as well as exploring the palaeochannel extending west from the Blackbush West mineral resource envelope.

Uranium mineralisation was found to have extended by 500m of strike length outside the Blackbush West mineral resource envelope, with significant uranium mineralisation intersections including 1.3m at 1.94 per cent triuranium octoxide from 62.6m and 1.1m at 0.44 per cent triuranium octoxide from 62.94m.

“We are excited to see Blackbush deposit mineralisation extending well outside the current mineral resource envelope,” Alligator chief executive officer Greg Hall said.

“The experienced roll-front mapping capabilities within our Samphire geological team continue to extend uranium mineralisation and are narrowing the search for other potentially economic roll front structures as we step-out further from the known resource at Blackbush.”

The results follow Alligator’s recent significant uranium discovery at its Big Lake uranium project in SA.

The emerging uranium player plans to cease drilling at Samphire on November 24 so it can focus on rehabilitation activities at the site.

A full assessment of the Samphire 2024 drilling results will be undertaken so Alligator can resume drilling on priority target areas in the first quarter of 2025. The company also hopes to convert more resources from the inferred category to the indicated category.

The Samphire mineral resource estimate is also expected to be updated in the first quarter of 2025.

