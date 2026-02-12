Alligator makes bankable move as uranium surges

The Samphire uranium project in South Australia. Image: Alligator Energy

Alligator Energy’s commencement of a bankable feasibility study for its Samphire uranium project is timely, as the price of uranium continues to surge.

For the first time since early 2024, prices for the metal have climbed above $US100 per pound, bolstering renewed interest in Australia’s local sectors.

Alligator’s BFS follows the appointment of Ammjohn Solutions Pty Ltd as the site’s project manager and key engineering support, a crucial step for advancing and de-risking Samphire for development.

Alligator chief executive officer (CEO) Andrea Marsland-Smith said the BFS is another milestone for Samphire.

“This reflects the steady progression of the project through key development phases,” Marsland-Smith said.

Commissioning of the Samphire field recovery trial (FRT) plant is expected to be completed soon, with trial operations set to begin shortly after.

The BFS will then integrate the data and learnings generated from the FRT, including validated operating parameters, recovery performance, and cost inputs.

This approach, Alligator said, is designed to ensure the BFS outcomes are grounded in site-specific operational data and reflect a “high level” of technical and commercial confidence.

“With commissioning nearing completion and the FRT about to begin, this is an ideal time to formally advance the BFS and ensure it is underpinned by real operational data,” Marsland-Smith said.

“This work positions Alligator well, as we move into an active period of trial operations and technical de-risking, while continuing to build value across the project.”

According to a new report from BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, while short-term uranium gains may have peaked, long-term fundamentals point to growing opportunities for Australian producers.

“Spot prices for uranium hit a ceiling in January 2026 after rallying more than 25 per cent,” BMI analysts said.

Looking ahead, Alligator’s BFS is expected to be completed in the first half of the 2027 calendar year and will form a “critical foundation” for future development decisions at Samphire, including project execution planning and financing considerations.

Read more: Big Lake brings big rewards for Alligator

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.