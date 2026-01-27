Alligator Energy advances SA uranium strategy

Image: Alligator Resources

Alligator Energy has reported significant progress across its core uranium assets in South Australia, with a key construction plan completed on time and under budget.

The company’s Samphire pilot plant is now in a phase of final commissioning, with preparations for field recovery on track for the beginning of this year.

The upcoming trial is expected to generate vital operating and recovery data to support feasibility optimisation and future mining lease approvals.

“Alligator Energy’s completion of pilot plant construction marks a defining period,” the report states, underlining that early recovery results are anticipated during the March 2026 quarter and workstreams will continue through mid-2026.

The company also executed a portfolio rationalisation by divesting non-core Northern Territory tenements for a total consideration of $7.5 million, improving its cash position and enabling management to concentrate on Samphire and the Big Lake uranium project in South Australia.

Up to $2 million of the consideration is expected in DevEx Resources shares, offering Alligator continued exposure to those assets.

At the Big Lake project – winner of Discovery of the Year at the 2025 Australian Mining Prospect Awards – planning is advanced for a revised drilling program targeted to begin in the March 2026 quarter, with recent flooding restrictions now easing.

The quarter ended with a strong cash balance of $20.6 million, a streamlined portfolio and enhanced board capability as Alligator positions itself to transition from an explorer towards development milestones amid growing activity across its uranium assets.

“With a strong cash position, a simplified portfolio, and an experienced leadership team in place, the company is well positioned to execute on its strategy and progress toward becoming Australia’s next uranium producer,” Alligator Energy chief executive officer Andrea Marsland-Smith said.

