Allflo Remko standpipe pump package

Remko’s standpipe pump package offers an efficient solution for filling water trucks. This package is designed to provide rapid water delivery, with the ability to fill trucks in as little as four to five minutes.

The system is robust and user-friendly, featuring high-quality components to ensure reliability and ease of use.

This robust solution ensures consistent performance in demanding environments and is ideal for construction, mining, and agricultural applications. This package can significantly enhance operational efficiency by reducing downtime.

This product showcase appeared in the August 2024 issue of Australian Mining.