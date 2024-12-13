All-in-one solution for Australian mines

The Miller Big Blue 600X Duo Air Pak 50Hz can help operators carry out fixed plant and mobile plant repair. Image: BETO SANTILLAN/shutterstock.com

The Miller Big Blue 600X Duo Air Pak 50Hz has been created to meet the welding, cutting and power needs of the Australian mining industry.

Welding operators often need to carry out repair and maintenance jobs remotely on-site using only the tools they have access to.

On any given day, a piece of machinery might need to be welded or cut on-site, a power tool might be required, or a welding operator might need access to air.

To combat common welding challenges, Miller has expanded its Big Blue range of engine-driven welding machines to include a model that has 600 amps of weld power, 18,000 watts of continuous generator power, 45 CFM (cubic feet per minute) of air output and heavy gouging capabilities for the most demanding jobs.

Suitable for mining applications such as pipe welding, emergency repair, scheduled maintenance, fixed plant and mobile plant repair, the Miller Big Blue 600X Duo Air Pak has been developed and manufactured based on industry feedback.

Most Miller 60-hertz (Hz) generators are manufactured in the US, and the Miller Big Blue 600X Duo Air Pak 50Hz developed for the Australian market is no exception.

“From an operational point of view, the industry really likes large, high-output machines as they’re able to do the job quickly and can act fast enough to cut and weld things back together on-site,” Welding Industries of Australia (WIA) products and sales manager – Oceania Fuhai Liu told Australian Mining.

“Based on those two pieces of primary feedback, we redeveloped our highest output machine (the Miller Big Blue 800X Duo Air Pak with ArcReach) to meet the 50Hz output power compliance, creating the Miller Big Blue 600X Duo Air Pak.”

The Miller Big Blue 600X Duo Air Pak has one engine with two independent arcs boasting up to 300 amps each, meaning the machine can weld up to 300 amps per side when set up in dual-operator mode, or up to 600 amps when in single-operator mode.

This configuration makes it easier to switch from single-operator to dual-operator mode.

“One engine that provides multiple arcs equals a lower cost-per-arc when compared to multiple single-arc machines,” Liu said. “The amount of savings is calculated based on current expenses, and the use and the size of the equipment.

“For example, if typical use is 1000 hours per year, fuel and regular service expenses of one dual-operator machine versus two single-operator machines will result in 34 per cent in annual savings.

“More hours of use mean more money saved.”

The Miller Big Blue 600X Duo Air Pak can be paired with an ArcReach wire feeder or accessory, making it easier for operators to adjust parameters and processes at the weld joint.

The machine also offers parameter control via Miller’s ArcReach Suitcase 12 wire feeder or stick/TIG remote, both of which can be used without the need of a control cable and their associated costs.

“Welding operators typically need to go back and forth from the machine to the feeder or welding power sources to adjust or change the parameters or settings,” Liu said.

“But with ArcReach, you can change the settings right then and there, saving you time on-site and improving safety and productivity.”

ArcReach possesses cross-platform compatibilities allowing its accessories working on engine-driven machines such as the Miller Big Blue 600X Duo Air Pak to be fitted to select Miller plug-in power sources.

“You have the ArcReach technology not only for use on the engine drives but on ‘plug in’ or electric machines to complete welding on-site,” Liu said. “One of the unique features of ArcReach is you can pre-heat parts using the induction heating method instead of gas heating. This process becomes available when you pair the Big Blue 600X Duo Air Pak with Miller’s ArcReach Heater.

“Imagine a welding operator on site; they generally cut the piece, split it, and in some cases preheat it. ArcReach really gives you a complete package.”

WIA market development manager Mathew Hefferan described ArcReach as “game-changing technology”.

“With ArcReach, you can adjust the amperage and voltage at the weld joint, meaning you don’t have to climb in and out all the time,” Hefferan told Australian Mining. “This increases site safety by reducing slips, trips and falls.”

The Miller Big Blue 600X Duo Air Pak meets current NEMA (National Emergency Management Agency) and IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) compliance requirements.

To avoid electrical tool incompatibility at the mine site, the electrical system frequency of all engine drive welders/generators must provide 50Hz auxiliary power outputs.

Every version of the Miller Big Blue 600X Duo Air Pak also comes with a dual voltage reduction device, reducing the open-circuit voltage at the welding output studs.

“Mines are establishing new compliance rules all the time,” Hefferan said.

“We make a standard machine and then those who carry out compliance for the mine sites are able to adjust it to meet new regulations and suit site-specific requirements.”

The Miller Big Blue 600X Duo Air Pak has undergone multiple field trials across Australia’s major mining regions, notably around Mackay in Queensland and Newcastle in New South Wales.

Supported by service and repair agents throughout Australia, WIA helps customers ensure their Miller machines are running smoothly.

“Our team is highly technical and very accessible,” Liu said.

“They work closely with our customers and can provide support if needed, even while operators are on a job, even in remote locations.”

As we embark on 2025, the Miller Big Blue 600X Duo Air Pak is a perfect choice for mine sites looking for more power and increased efficiency.

This feature appeared in the December 2024 issue of Australian Mining.