Alkane secures $110 million boost

The Tomingley gold operation in NSW. Image: Alkane Resources

Alkane Resources has strengthened its financial position after executing a $110 million revolving credit facility (RCF) alongside a $40 million contingent instrument facility (CIF), enhancing liquidity and flexibility across its operations.

The facilities were secured under a syndicated agreement with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Macquarie Bank and Westpac Banking Corporation, broadening Alkane’s relationships with tier-one lenders.

The RCF may be used for general corporate purposes, while the CIF is designed to return cash currently tied up in backing performance guarantees, providing up to $40 million back into the business.

The move follows Alkane’s early repayment of its $45 million project finance facility in August 2025 and comes as the company continues to generate strong operational performance across its asset base.

“With $232 million of cash and bullion at December 2025, which has grown during the March quarter, Alkane remains well funded to develop organic growth projects across our three operations,” Alkane managing director and chief executive officer Nic Earner said.

“The new facilities allow us to broaden our relationships with tier-1 banks and provide additional liquidity to move quickly on emerging opportunities. Additionally, the contingent instrument facility will provide up to $40 million of cash returned to the business that is currently used for backing performance guarantees across the group’s operations.”

The three-year facility includes options to extend twice by one year, subject to lender approval, and carries covenants typical for arrangements of this kind.

Alkane said it expects to release its March 2026 quarter production update in the coming weeks, ahead of its full quarterly report in April.