Alkane Resources posts strong resource numbers for FY25

The Tomingley gold operation in NSW. Image: Alkane Resources

Alkane Resources has released an updated mineral resource and ore resource statement for its assets across Australia and Sweden for this financial year (FY25).

The company – which operates the Tomingley, Boda-Kaiser and Costerfield projects across Australia – has noted a group mineral resource of 850,000 tonnes (kt) at a grade of 0.45 grammes per tonne (g/t) for 12,143 ounces (koz) of contained gold.

This estimate includes the Björkdal project within Sweden’s Boliden mining district, approximately 750km north of Stockholm.

Group ore reserves have been posted as 23,947kt at a grade of 1.7g/t gold for 1,313 koz – with Alkane’s managing director confident about further growth.

“Alkane’s consolidated resource and reserves show the strength of our business. We have three operating mines and one major project in Boda-Kaiser, giving us immediate production and a long-term growth option. We have substantial capital expenditure occurring through the remainder of this financial year to continue to add to this resource base, particularly at Costerfield,” Nic Earner said.

At the Tomingley project in New South Wales, including the Roswell, Wyoming One, Caloma One and Caloma Two deposits, Alkane posted total mineral resources of 20.25 million tonnes (Mt) at 2.25g/t gold for 1.467 million ounces (Moz).

At the Costerfield project in Victoria, total mineral resources were 1,700kt at 7.9g/t gold and 2.3 per cent antimony for 431,000 ounces of gold and 39.4kt of antimony.

Boda Kaiser’s mineral resource, located in NSW, has been posted at 796,000kt at 0.33g/t gold for 8,280koz of gold.

