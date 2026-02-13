Alkane on a roll after ‘strongest quarter in its history’

The Tomingley gold operation in NSW. Image: Alkane Resources

Since merging with Mandalay Resources in August 2025, Alkane Resources has turned its three-mine portfolio into a high-efficiency powerhouse, delivering its strongest quarter in history.

Record production, strong commodity prices and operational improvements have combined to drive unprecedented revenue, profits, and cash flow.

Alkane Resources managing director Nic Earner said the results reflected both strategic execution and the benefits of a diversified mining footprint across Australia and Sweden.

“Alkane has just delivered the strongest quarter in its history,” Earner said.

“During a period of high gold and antimony prices, the power of our three mine portfolio delivered exceptional operating results as they produced a record 42,767 ounces of gold and 267 tonnes of antimony, which generated record revenues of $256.7 million.

“Record revenues, combined with lower operating costs, generated over $147 million of adjusted EBITDA. The company ended the quarter in a robust cash position which will support Alkane’s growth plans.”

Key projects, including Tomingley’s Newell Highway realignment and exploration drilling in Australia and Sweden, are advancing, setting the stage for continued growth throughout 2026.

The merger with Mandalay has not only added the Costerfield and Björkdal mines to Alkane’s portfolio but also strengthened its institutional investor appeal.

The company remains on track to meet its 2026 production and cost guidance while maintaining a robust balance sheet, with cash, bullion, and liquid investments of $246 million.

Alkane’s strong Australian performance comes as its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) continue trading on Wall Street, providing US investors with direct exposure to the company’s growth story and broadening its global investor base.

“The establishment of an ADR program for Alkane’s over the counter (OTC) trading comes in response to feedback from North American investors that it would enhance Alkane’s attractiveness to potential investors and should have positive impact on liquidity,” Alkane Resources managing director Nic Earner said.

“Alkane looks forward to ongoing engagement with global investors in what is an exciting time for both our company and the gold industry in general.”