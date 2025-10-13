Alkane delivers strong balance following Mandalay merger

The Tomingley gold operation in NSW. Image: Alkane Resources

Alkane Resources has produced 36,407 ounces of gold equivalent between 1 July and 30 September 2025 from its three locations in Victoria, New South Wales and Sweden.

With its cash, bullion and listed investment balance sitting at $191 million after $45 million in debt facility repayments and a one-off transaction of $25 million from its merger with Mandalay Resources, Alkane said that it has had a solid start to its new portfolio.

Alkane managing director Nic Earner said that with the Mandalay merger completed in early August, it has been a “significant quarter”.

“Alkane now has three operating mines which together produced 35,527 ounces of gold and 198 tonnes of antimony (36,407 ounces total) over the full quarter,” he said.

“With the repayment of our $45 million debt and the one-off transaction behind us, we have a very solid balance sheet with $191 million in cash, bullion and listed investments at quarter end.”

Alkane’s production specifics included 18,335 ounces of gold (Au oz) from the Tomingley site in central New South Wales (NSW), 9492 Au oz from Costerfield in Victoria, and 8580 Au oz from Björkdal in Sweden; these amounts total to Earner’s 35,527 Au oz and 198 tonnes of antimony.

Building on this, the company confirmed with FY26 guidance of 160,000-175,000 AuEq oz production at an all-in sustaining cost of $2600-$2900 per AuEq oz.

Earner noted that the slower quarter at Björkdal reflected Sweden’s summer maintenance season, while Costerfield’s gold-antimony output continues to strengthen Alkane’s revenue diversity.

Previously, Alkane told Australian Mining that its total gold production between FY2024-25 at Tomingley grew to 70,120 ounces, up 23 per cent on the same metric in 2024, and earned the company $262 million in revenue of an average gold price of $3770 per ounce.

Looking ahead, with the merger complete and its operations established across two continents, Alkane is looking to build on guidance for exploration in Costerfield and Tomingley, as well as development at its large-scale Boda-Kaiser gold-copper Project in central west NSW.

