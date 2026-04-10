Alkane boosts cash on back of strong Tomingley performance

Alkane Resources drilling in the East Lachlan region. Source: Alkane Resources.

Alkane Resources has delivered a strong March 2026 quarter, producing 45,776 ounces of gold equivalent (AuEq) and significantly strengthening its balance sheet.

The company reported a $130 million lift in cash and bullion from the previous quarter, ending March with $362 million, alongside total liquidity of $472 million when including an undrawn revolving credit facility.

Quarterly production was driven by Alkane’s three operating assets, with Tomingley contributing 21,652 ounces of gold, Costerfield producing 10,584 ounces of gold and 377 tonnes of antimony, and Björkdal delivering 12,433 ounces.

Alkane managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Nic Earner said the company’s diversified production base continues to underpin its performance.

“Alkane has had an excellent quarter’s production from our three operating mines, which together produced 44,669 ounces of gold and 377 tonnes of antimony (45,776 ounces of gold equivalent) over the quarter,” he said.

“We have a very strong balance sheet with $374 million in cash, bullion and listed investments at quarter end and total liquidity of $472 million including an undrawn revolving credit facility.”

Sales for the quarter totalled 42,550 ounces of gold and 280 tonnes of antimony, reinforcing Alkane’s steady production and revenue profile.

The company remains on track to meet its full-year 2026 financial year production guidance of 160,000–175,000 gold equivalent ounces at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $2600–$2900 per ounce.

Alkane’s strengthened liquidity position follows the establishment of a $110 million revolving credit facility (RCF) and a $40 million contingent instrument facility (CIF), secured through a syndicated agreement with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Commonwealth Bank, Macquarie Bank and Westpac.

The facilities enhance the company’s financial flexibility, with the RCF available for general corporate purposes and the CIF designed to return up to $40 million currently tied up in performance guarantees back into the business.

The funding package builds on Alkane’s early repayment of a $45 million project finance facility in August 2025 and reflects its ongoing operational strength across its asset base.

At the time, Earner said the company was well-positioned to pursue growth, noting the facilities would broaden relationships with tier-one lenders and provide additional liquidity to capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Operationally, Alkane has confirmed that its sites have not been impacted by diesel supply concerns, noting that fuel represents only a small portion of costs due to its reliance on grid-powered underground operations across Australia and Sweden.

With a strengthened balance sheet, consistent production across multiple assets and ongoing exploration upside, Alkane remains well-positioned to continue building momentum through 2026.

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