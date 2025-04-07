Alkane and Capricorn grows cash reserves

The Karlawinda gold project. Image: Capricorn Metals

Alkane Resources and Capricorn Metals have posted strong March 2025 quarterly results, each lifting cash balances while progressing operational and development goals.

Capricorn Metals

Capricorn Metals produced 30,599 ounces from its Karlawinda gold project (KGP) in Western Australia, taking its year-to-date production to 84,860 ounces.

These results position Capricorn to be on track to achieve its 2024–25 financial year (FY25) guidance of 110,000–120,000 ounces, with the all-in sustaining cost (AISC) expected to remain within the forecast $1370–1470 per ounce range.

“Pleasingly, the efficient mining performance in the main pit enabled the expediting of pre-stripping operations ahead of schedule at the Southern Corridor extension, further mitigating risks associated with the transition to the expanded project,” Capricorn said.

“Gold production for the quarter was driven by a sustained emphasis on total material movement from the Bibra open pit, allowing the budgeted pit face positions to be met for the fourth consecutive quarter.”

Capricorn’s cash and gold on hand rose to $404.6 million, marking an increase of $57.6 million.

This is after $16.1 million in capital expenditure across the Mt Gibson gold project (MGGP) and the KGP.

Capricorn aims to continue construction at MGGP, which includes the completion of a 400-room accommodation village.

Alkane Resources

Alkane Resources produced 17,656 ounces of gold during the March quarter, taking its year-to-date total for FY25 to 50,926 ounces.

The company’s cash, bullion and listed investments rose by $16.2 million to $58.6 million, despite a $3.5 million income tax payment, $1.8 million in debt repayments, and the fulfilment of 6600 ounces of gold hedges.

The company also delivered underlying free cash flow of $8.4 million, before tax.

“The March FY25 quarter has delivered the increase in cash and bullion that we expected,” Alkane managing director Nic Earner said.

“Our paste plant is performing strongly, and our recently commissioned flotation and fine-grinding circuit increased its performance through the quarter, with nearly 7000 ounces of gold produced in March.

“With these capital programs behind us we look forward to further reducing the debt and hedge book obligations, and otherwise building cash in this record A$ gold spot price environment.”

Alkane said it looks to reach its FY25 guidance of 70,000–80,000 ounces of production at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $2400–$2600 per ounce, noting it expects output to land at the lower end of the range.