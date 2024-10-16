Alcoa to continue supplying alumina to Alba

Alcoa Wagerup alumina refinery in Western Australia. Image: Alcoa

Alcoa has renewed its alumina supply contract with Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C (Alba), one of the largest aluminium smelters in the world.

Under the terms of the agreement, Alcoa will supply up to 16.5 million tonnes (Mt) of smelter-grade alumina from Western Australia to Alba in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The contract is for a 10-year period beginning in 2026 and concluding in 2035.

The contract extension is set to make Alcoa Alba’s largest third-party alumina supplier. It also aligns with Alcoa’s strategy to be a long-term and stable alumina supplier.

“By securing this contract extension with Alba, Alcoa further strengthens its position as the premier global alumina supplier, while continuing to provide strategic support to one of the world’s largest aluminium producers,” Alcoa president and chief executive officer (CEO) William F. Oplinger said.

“This agreement is Alcoa’s largest contract with Alba, a relationship we are pleased to continue as we deliver long-term value to our customers.”

Alba CEO Ali Al Baqali echoed similar sentiments.

“Our long-standing partnership with Alcoa is a testament to our shared commitment to sustainability and mutual growth,” Al Baqali said.

“This agreement not only guarantees a steady supply of alumina for our operations but also reinforces our position as a key player in the global aluminium market.”

Alcoa is also giving old tyres a new life thanks to its new tyre recycling project with Tyrecycle’s newly established East Rockingham facility in Perth, WA.

