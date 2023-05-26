Alcoa recognised for ESG performance

Alcoa's Portland aluminium smelter in Victoria.

Alcoa’s Portland Aluminium joint venture in Victoria has been recognised for its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI).

The ASI drives responsible production, sourcing and stewardship in the global aluminium supply chain and have given the smelting and casthouse operations at Portland Aluminium the Performance Standard certification.

The certification is the most comprehensive in the aluminium industry and defines various principles and criteria for sustainability performance.

“Alcoa and its joint venture partners at Portland Aluminium are delighted to have achieved ASI Performance Standard certification for our Portland smelting and casthouse operations,” Alcoa of Australia acting vice president of operations Rob Bear said.

Portland Aluminium is a joint venture between Alcoa, which owns 55 per cent, CITIC (22.5 per cent) and Marubeni Aluminium Australia (22.5 per cent). Alcoa is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the smelter.

“We congratulate Alcoa on achieving ASI Performance Standard certification at its Portland, Australia smelting and casting operations,” ASI chief executive officer Fiona Solomon said.

“This certification not only acknowledges the efforts of Alcoa Portland but also recognises Alcoa’s ongoing commitment to add additional ASI certified facilities throughout its global operations and demonstrate that sustainability is not just a goal, but a core driver of success in the aluminium smelting industry.”

ASI also re-certified Alcoa’s Western Australian assets, including two bauxite mines and three refineries. The latest certification means that all Alcoa’s Australian operations are now certified to ASI performance standard.