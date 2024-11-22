Alcoa joins First Suppliers Hub

Alcoa aluminium smelter. Image: Alcoa

Alcoa will join the World Economic Forum’s First Suppliers Hub, a global repository of suppliers who provide materials needed to support global decarbonisation by 2050.

The First Suppliers Hub, established by the First Movers Coalition (FMC), operates as a centralised repository of innovative suppliers offering materials essential for decarbonisation.

It simplifies the procurement of low-carbon materials, enabling FMC members to meet their commitment to sourcing at least 10 per cent of their annual primary aluminium from low-carbon producers.

FMC defines low-carbon aluminium as emitting less than three tonnes of CO2 per tonne on a cradle-to-gate basis.

“Alcoa’s breakthrough technologies support our customers’ decarbonisation efforts now and into the future,” Alcoa executive vice president and chief commercial officer Renato Bacchi said.

“By joining the First Suppliers Hub, we are further simplifying options for end-users at some of the world’s leading companies to reduce emissions within their supply chains.”

Alcoa’s ELYSIS technology represents a key contribution to the decarbonisation movement, using proprietary inert anode technology and eliminating all direct greenhouse gas emissions from aluminium smelting.

When paired with renewable power and low-carbon alumina, this process meets FMC’s stringent low-carbon criteria.

“ELYSIS offers an exciting future,” Bacchi said. “Alcoa is working to bring our customers – and the world – closer to a lower carbon future.”

In addition to ELYSIS, Alcoa’s existing portfolio of Sustana products is helping customers reduce their carbon footprints today.

These include:

EcoLum aluminium, which has a carbon footprint one-third the global industry average

EcoSource alumina, produced with emissions less than half the industry average

EcoDura aluminium, containing at least 50 per cent recycled content.

By leveraging its technologies and sustainable product offerings, Alcoa is playing a key role in accelerating global industrial decarbonisation.