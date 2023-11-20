Albemarle welcomes new head

Albemarle has appointed a new senior vice president – its current chief of external affairs and communications officer, Cynthia Lima.

Lima joined Albemarle in early 2023 as chief communications officer where she has since expanded her remit to include the global external affairs function.

“We operate in an increasingly interconnected world, where our ability to engage with key stakeholders and the communities where we live and work is critical to our success,” Albemarle chief executive officer Kent Masters said.

“Cynthia’s leadership in navigating complex global issues across our footprint is evident today and will be increasingly valued as Albemarle continues to grow.”

Lima’s ascension is not the first major appointment for the company this year, as Neal Sheorey stepped into the role of executive vice president and chief financial officer on November 6.

Prior to joining Albemarle, Lima founded a communications and public affairs consultancy and held senior positions at domestic and global public relations agencies.

Lima also served in the US Department of State and Department of Veterans Affairs where she was a senate-confirmed presidential appointee.

Now based at the company’s Charlotte, North Carolina headquarters, Lima will report to Masters as part of Albemarle’s executive leadership team.

The appointment follows Albemarle’s announcement it will step back from the current lithium buy-up sweeping Australia.

The decision came days after the company backed out of its $6.6 billion takeover of Liontown Resources after Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting snapped up a sizeable stake during Albemarle’s due diligence period.

Albemarle also said it is considering scaling back its Greenbushes operation in Western Australia as lithium prices pull back.

Owned in partnership with Tianqi Lithium Corporation and IGO, Greenbushes is Australia’s largest hard rock lithium mine, producing 1.49 million tonnes of spodumene concentrate in the 2022–23 financial year.

