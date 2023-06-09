Albemarle on track to reach sustainability goals

Critical minerals miner Albemarle has released its 2022 sustainability report, detailing new goals for tackling Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions.

“Our annual sustainability report is an opportunity to share the progress we have made on our key environmental and diversity targets,” Albemarle chief executive officer Kent Masters said.

“Albemarle is a values-driven organisation that strives to operate with transparency and integrity.

“As we continue to execute against our growth strategy and innovate around new products and technologies, we are dedicated to doing so with people and planet in mind.”

In the report, Albemarle said it was on track to reach its goal of reducing freshwater use by 25 per cent in Chile and Jordan by 2030.

Its lithium greenhouse gas emissions are also tracking well below the 2030 target, and the company will restate its targets to align with its new global business structure.

Albemarle has also introduced a new air quality goal to reduce 90 per cent of sulfur oxide emissions by 2027.

Albemarle and Ford recently announced an agreement to deliver battery-grade lithium hydroxide to support the production of electric vehicles (EVs).

Under the agreement, Albemarle will supply over 100,000 metric tonnes of lithium hydroxide for approximately three million future Ford EV batteries.