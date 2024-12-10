AIMEX’s new era

Now under the Prime Creative Media banner, Asia Pacific’s International Mining Exhibition promises to be bigger than ever before in 2025. Image: Prime Creative Media

As the world shifts from fossil-based energy sources to renewables, Australia is preparing to take centre stage as a leading critical minerals provider.

A state full of these critical resources is South Australia, which saw a 55 per cent increase in mineral exploration in 2022.

According to Geoscience Australia’s ‘Australia’s Identified Mineral Resources 2023’ report, South Australia contains 68 per cent of the country’s demonstrated resources of copper, making it one of the world’s premier copper jurisdictions.

The state is also emerging as a key supplier of green iron, uranium, graphite, zircon, zinc and green hydrogen.

For this reason and many more, South Australia has been chosen as the new home of Asia Pacific’s International Mining Exhibition (AIMEX) for the next 10 years, strengthening the state’s position as one of the fastest growing mining markets globally.

Known as Australia’s longest-running mining event, AIMEX has a deep history of supporting the latest industry trends, innovation and developments by bringing leading local and international mining suppliers and professionals under one roof.

Now under Prime Creative Media’s ownership, AIMEX is positioned to showcase the technology, equipment and services empowering the next generation of mining and exploration.

Prime Creative Media general manager of events Siobhan Rocks said AIMEX’s move to South Australia was decided based on exhibitor and partner feedback, with support from key mining players operating in the state.

“For the past 40 years, AIMEX has taken place in New South Wales, a heavy coal mining region,” Rocks told Australian Mining.

“As the world decarbonises, we felt it was important to have AIMEX’s new location reflect this change in industry. South Australia has a progressive and forward-thinking mining sector, and the green resources needed to build critical infrastructure.”

The revitalised AIMEX is sponsored by the South Australian Government, with the event set to generate more than $250 million for the state’s economy over the next decade.

“With our natural advantages and ingenuity, South Australia has the potential to lead the world in decarbonisation of critical minerals, including green steel and copper,” South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said.

“We have a compelling story to tell, and AIMEX being hosted in Adelaide for the next decade provides a strong platform to do just that.

“This exhibition will attract thousands of mining delegates from around Australia and the world to Adelaide every two years, delivering a significant boost to South Australia’s visitor economy.”

AIMEX will feature a free-to-attend conference full of industry insights, case studies and thought leaders speaking about mining developments.

Trends on the agenda include sustainability and electrification – both of which are illustrated by AIMEX’s decarbonisation showcase that will offer a special look at the latest technology and equipment designed to lower emissions and increase operational efficiency.

Businesses will have a chance to promote their emerging technologies at the Transformative Technology Pavilion, and leading mining companies can showcase their achievements while promoting themselves as an employer of choice at the Mining Pavilion.

Recent technological advancements from universities will also be highlighted at AIMEX’s Research and Development Hub.

The ‘meet the buyer’ program is also set to return, connecting mining companies with suppliers and helping decision-makers find the best solutions for their needs.

“AIMEX will spotlight diversity in the mining and energy sectors,” Rocks said.

“The 2025 program will have a strong focus on women and First Nations people, with keynote speakers and panel discussions to challenge the status quo and generate new solutions for a more inclusive industry.”

Since its inception, AIMEX has been the go-to destination for the mining industry to foster connections and find practical solutions to industry challenges.

From welcome drinks to exhibitor functions, AIMEX 2025 will offer endless opportunities for visitors and exhibitors from around the world to connect with one another face-to-face.

“We’re maintaining AIMEX’s global reputation as a leading mining event in the Asia-Pacific region,” Rocks said.

AIMEX 2025 will take place at the Adelaide Showgrounds from September 23–25.

This feature appeared in the December 2024 issue of Australian Mining.