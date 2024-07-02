AIMEX: The next generation of Australian mining

Image: AIMEX

Australia’s longest-running mining exhibition returns to Sydney Showground from September 2–4 2025, bringing the country’s mining suppliers and professionals together under the one roof.

As the key event on the mining calendar, the Asia-Pacific’s International Mining Exhibition (AIMEX) is an internationally renowned platform showcasing the latest technology, equipment and services, pushing the envelope for what’s possible in mining innovation.

As Prime Creative Media general manager – events Siobhan Rocks attests, AIMEX 2025 is all about defining the next generation of Australian mining.

“After a successful 2023 edition, AIMEX 2025 will be bigger than ever, with opportunities to connect with some of the most important decision-makers in the Asia-Pacific region,” Rocks said.

“This is a truly international event, with exhibitors from China, India, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Italy and Germany.

“It’s an ideal opportunity for Australian miners to connect with some of the most prominent industry minds from all over the world.”

AIMEX 2025 will offer a unique opportunity for leading suppliers and buyers to conduct face-to-face business, learn about the latest trends, and network in an interactive forum.

Attendees will come from all corners of the resources sector, from senior leaders to site management to engineers to maintenance personnel to digital innovators and everything in-between.

“There is something for everyone at AIMEX,” Rocks said.

“The 2025 event will feature more than 250 local and international suppliers, as well as a free-to-attend multi-stream conference with leading experts examining the most pressing issues in the mining industry.”

AIMEX 2025 will also feature an extensive Meet the Buyers platform, providing exhibitors with the opportunity to connect directly with the industry decision-makers most important to them.

“Our Meet the Buyers platform offers people the chance to schedule invaluable meetings to ensure they can get the most out of their time at AIMEX 2025,” Rocks said.

The AIMEX 2025 program will have a strong focus on women in mining, with keynote speakers and panel discussions challenging the status quo, generating new ideas and solutions for a more inclusive mining industry. The annual Women in Industry Awards will also be co-located at AIMEX 2025, celebrating the achievements of women in traditionally male-dominated fields.

At the Mining House Pavilion, attendees will be able to rub shoulders with the sector’s leading miners and understand the operational landscape of Australia’s vast resources industry.

As always, there will be lots of networking opportunities, while a Decarbonisation Showcase will highlight the latest electrification concepts and technologies helping the industry drive down carbon emissions.

Now under new ownership, AIMEX 2025 will showcase the best of the Asia-Pacific mining sector and provide attendees with the ultimate destination to source the latest insights, products and innovations.

Sales are now open for returning exhibitors to secure early bird prices, with spots assigned on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information on rebooking, or if you are a new exhibitor looking to secure your spot on the waiting list, visit aimex.com.au/exhibitors