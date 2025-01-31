AIMEX: Bigger than ever

AIMEX 2025 will feature three key feature pavilions. Image: Prime Creative Media

Australia’s longest-running mining event arrives in Adelaide in September.

Since its inception in the 1970s, Asia Pacific’s International Mining Exhibition (AIMEX) has supported the latest industry trends, innovation and developments by bringing leading local and international mining suppliers and professionals under one roof.

And the event will continue this long-lasting legacy in 2025.

Following a strong bid from the South Australian Government and key mining stakeholders, AIMEX will call Adelaide home for the next 10 years.

The move to SA marks a new era for the nation’s resources sector, where future-facing commodities are at the forefront of the state’s exploration efforts.

“South Australia’s recent boom in mineral exploration has uncovered large sources of copper and green iron – both of which are key to a greener future,” Prime Creative Media general manager events Siobhan Rocks told Australian Mining.

“Moving AIMEX to South Australia enables us to maintain the event’s reputation as a key event for the Asia-Pacific region.”

Australian Mining looks at how AIMEX 2025 promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

Networking opportunities

At the heart of AIMEX is the opportunity for attendees, speakers and decision-makers to mingle and connect with one another face-to-face.

The night before AIMEX 2025 kicks off, welcome drinks will be held for exhibitors to network and make plans for the event.

A three-day program will follow, comprising an expansive exhibition, a world-class conference, and curated networking opportunities including a breakfast for women in mining and energy on the first day, a networking event on the first night, and the 2025 Australian Mining Prospect Awards on the second night.

Developed in partnership with Australian Mining, AIMEX’s free-to-attend conference will encompass industry insights, case studies and thought leaders speaking about current and future mining developments.

Taking place across three conference stages, the speaker program will showcase the very best of the resources sector and establish SA as a key mining hub.

“Speakers will touch on the decarbonisation and electrification of the mining industry, as well as how transformative technology has impacted the entire mining process, from exploration to production,” Rocks said.

“The exhibition will enable attendees to engage in product demonstrations, stay informed of the current industry trends, and learn different ways of doing business.”

From the atrium networking area to the two networking lounges, AIMEX 2025 will offer countless opportunities for visitors and exhibitors to network in a fun and collaborative environment.

On the ground

AIMEX 2025 will showcase a range of feature pavilions and stages, including areas for mining, energy, transformative technology and research and development.

The Mining Pavilion will invite leading mining companies to celebrate their achievements and promote themselves as an employer of choice. This in turn gives attendees the chance to connect with miners and understand the equipment, technology and methods they use to reap operational benefits such as increased productivity, reduced costs and emissions.

Celebrating SA’s extensive renewable energy network, AIMEX 2025 will integrate energy for the first time by exploring the undeniable synergy between the mining industry and the energy sector.

“There’s no denying the connection between the mining industry and renewable energy,” Rocks said.

“As part of its plan to power green steel and future energy solutions, SA has invested significant money in a range of hydrogen projects. It is this interconnectivity that will be at the forefront of AIMEX 2025.

“And it comes at the perfect time, as the mining and energy industries are keen to invest more in new technologies, initiatives and projects positively contributing to the global energy transition.”

Following popular demand, AIMEX 2025 will see the return of the ‘meet the buyer’ program, directly connecting mining representatives with suppliers to help decision-makers quickly discover the best solutions for their needs.

It will also help suppliers understand the needs of working miners.

“Our ‘meet the buyers’ platform offers people the chance to schedule invaluable meetings to ensure they can get the most out of their time at AIMEX,” Rocks said.

Now under Prime Creative Media’s banner, AIMEX 2025 will showcase the best of the Asia-Pacific mining sector and act as a comprehensive source for the latest insights, products and innovations.

AIMEX 2025 will take place at the Adelaide Showgrounds from September 23–25.

This feature appeared in the February 2025 issue of Australian Mining.