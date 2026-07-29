Australia’s mining industry is set to take centre stage once again, with dates locked in for Asia-Pacific’s International Mining Exhibition (AIMEX 2027). The landmark event will return to the Adelaide Showground from 28–30 September 2027.

Bringing together the biggest names in mining, cutting-edge technology providers and global innovators, AIMEX 2027 will position Adelaide as the epicentre of mining innovation, investment and industry transformation across the Asia-Pacific.

As the mining industry continues to underpin the global shift to electrification, renewable energy and advanced technology, AIMEX 2027 will showcase how the sector is evolving at pace, driven by automation, AI, digital systems, critical minerals development and next-generation operational efficiency.

A drawcard for the 2027 event will be the Transformation Tech Zone, showcasing the most advanced software, automation and AI solutions shaping modern mining operations. Alongside this, the International Mining Pavilion will unite global mining companies and critical minerals projects in one powerful business and collaboration hub.

The conference program will deliver solutions-focused content aimed at real industry impact. AIMEX 2027 will also host the Stewardship Summit on responsible mining and leadership, and the Renewable, EV and Tech Showcase, spotlighting technologies driving the energy transition and improving mine site performance.

Networking will remain a cornerstone of AIMEX, with dedicated experiences including opening networking drinks, premium meeting spaces and informal connection zones designed to spark conversations, partnerships and business growth across the exhibition floor.

AIMEX Relationship Manager of Mining Events at Prime Creative Media, Rebecca Todesco, said the event reflects the momentum and transformation underway across the global mining sector.

“AIMEX 2027 is where the industry see’s what’s next. It’s a powerful meeting point for operators, innovators and technology leaders driving real change across mining.” Todesco said.

“The pace of change in mining has never been greater. AIMEX provides the platform to connect global capability with real operational need, helping the industry move faster and smarter.”

AIMEX 2027 is expected to attract thousands of industry professionals, hundreds of exhibitors and strong international participation from multiple countries, reinforcing its position as the Asia-Pacific’s leading mining exhibition and a key global industry meeting point.

With unmatched scale, influence and industry reach, AIMEX 2027 is set to drive the next wave of mining innovation, investment and transformation across the region and beyond.

Be among the first to secure your place on the exhibition floor at AIMEX 2027. Don’t miss the opportunity to showcase your business at one of the mining industry’s most influential global events. Exhibit here: https://www.aimex.com.au/exhibitor-enquiries/