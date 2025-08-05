AIMEX 2025: Two conference stages, double the value

Image: Prime Creative Media

Asia-Pacific’s International Mining Exhibition (AIMEX) 2025 is set to deliver twice the content, twice the opportunity, and twice the amount of reasons to register early and secure free access to this must-attend event.

Following the recent release of the main conference agenda, AIMEX has launched the agenda for a brand-new Innovation Stage for its 2025 event, doubling the value and insight available to delegates from September 23–25.

AIMEX 2025 is raising the bar with not one, but two carefully curated conference stages running alongside the exhibition floor.

The Main Stage will continue to spotlight high-level industry leadership, innovation, and strategic insights, but now delegates can also unlock the Innovation Stage, dedicated to showcasing cutting-edge solutions and the latest research coming from higher education institutions.

Working closely with editorial from partner mining publication – Australian Mining – as well as industry experts, AIMEX has curated panel sessions that dive deep into the practical challenges and future-facing technologies transforming mining operations worldwide. This unique collaboration ensures content is relevant, fresh, and actionable for all attendees.

The Innovation Stage will cover a broad range of topics, including how technology and research are shaping safer, smarter, and more sustainable mining.

From the future of risk management to the role of digital tools in driving resilience and sustainability, Innovation Stage sessions will explore the balance between safety, productivity, and environmental responsibility – with insights led by industry experts.

Higher education institutions from across Australia will also bring their research and insight to the Innovation Stage, offering fresh perspectives on the strategies and skills shaping the future of mining. Their involvement also helps highlight the critical role academia plays in driving innovation and bridging the gap between research and real-world application.

Best of all? Access to both conference stages is completely free with an AIMEX 2025 registration. That means attendees can tailor their experience, moving seamlessly between thought-leading keynotes, policy discussions, and solutions-oriented tech sessions without missing a beat.

With so much to offer, AIMEX 2025 is much more than an exhibition or conference; it’s a comprehensive experience designed to equip mining professionals with the knowledge and connections they need to lead the industry forward.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to engage with the full spectrum of mining innovation, from high-level strategy to practical technology solutions.

Register now at the AIMEX website to secure a free ticket and be part of the two-stage revolution shaping the future of mining.

