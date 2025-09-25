AIMEX 2025: Insight, innovation and celebration in SA

Image: Prime Creative Media

This 2025 iteration of Asia-Pacific’s International Mining Expo (AIMEX) proved to be a milestone edition of Australia’s premier mining event, leaving its mark on Adelaide and the wider resources sector.

Over three days, the conference stages were filled with bold themes, from digital transformation to green copper, and the Prospect Awards added a spirited celebration of excellence to the closing night.

The event was opened by South Australia’s Minister for Energy and Mining Tom Koutsantonis, who highlighted the importance of copper to the state’s economy and as a growth engine for the mining industry.

“There was an increase in reported energy and mining goods exports to around $7 billion,” he said. “South Australia’s largest exported commodity is copper, both refined and concentrates. That was up 17 per cent on the previous year, which reaped for our state, a record of $4.3 billion in copper exports.”

Koutsantonis said South Australia’s resource base and evolving infrastructure make it an ideal location for new investment, especially in copper and critical minerals. His remarks set a confident tone, underscoring the regional ambition that AIMEX 2025 would showcase.

A highlight of AIMEX 2025 came from BHP, with group procurement officer Rashpal Bhatti unveiling a “grand copper vision” during his keynote address to kick off the second day. Bhatti presented a roadmap for scaling production, refining value chains, and integrating technology to support elevated copper demand. His insight reinforced how crucial copper will be in the evolving energy transition landscape.

“We are part of that copper revolution,” Bhatti told the large audience on the AIMEX main stage. “And if you thought that the electrification revolution was only in the early 1900s, you’re mistaken. We are in the midst of the second electrification revolution here and now, and the demand for copper in that electrification revolution is paramount.”

South Australian Chamber of Mines and Energy (SACOME) chief executive officer Nicola McFarlane opened the third day of the event by underlined the central role of the state’s resources sector.

McFarlane said the push towards decarbonisation would not diminish the importance of mining, but in fact increase demand for South Australian commodities.

“Decarbonisation doesn’t mean less mining – it means more mining,” she said.

Beyond majors, the broader conference agenda covered an array of pressing themes. Attendees heard from leaders in safety, sustainability, emerging technologies, and critical commodity strategy.

Panels and other presentations. On safety and workforce resilience, experts explored how data-driven insights and predictive tools are reshaping occupational risk frameworks. Meanwhile, other sessions shone a light on how partnerships are already using artificial intelligence (AI), automation and advanced analytics to optimise operations.

These talks didn’t shy away from the tension between maintaining legacy assets and pushing new technologies; rather, they offered practical pathways forward.

The ‘Tailoring solutions to unique mine site challenges’ panel was especially stirring, exploring the importance of recognising and responding to the unique characteristics of individual sites to drive safer, more efficient and sustainable outcomes.

Panellist Shane Plumridge, TriCab Group state manager Queensland, NSW, ACT and Papua New Guinea, underlined the importance of relationships in ensuring the mining industry works to its full potential, working closely with clients – not just being transactional.

“The goal of any supplier should be to become a trusted partner with their customer,” he said.

Throughout the event, South Australia itself was on display – not just as host but as a resource jurisdiction promoting innovation. The decision to move AIMEX to Adelaide marks the first time the conference has been based in South Australia, following a state-led bid that secured its hosting for the next decade.

With fresh exhibit zones and new verticals, delegates were shown how the state intends to pivot toward future-focused mining.

As evening fell on 24 September, the Australian Mining Prospect Awards brought together the sector for a night of recognition and celebration. The nominations were rich and wide-ranging, showcasing innovation in areas from IIoT application and environmental management to mine safety and Indigenous engagement. Held at the iconic Adelaide Oval, the awards complemented the AIMEX program, giving a social and celebratory overlay to the technical dialogue unfolding on the conference floors.

AIMEX 2025 proved more than just another trade show – it was a proclamation. Through robust presentations, fresh partnerships and a strong spotlight on South Australia, the event underscored that the mining industry is not just adapting, but is accelerating.

Even as attendees head back to their worksites, the ideas shared – whether from BHP’s copper ambition, mining-tech partnerships or health and safety models – will continue to resonate.

