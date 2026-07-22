AIC Mines has appointed Clint Donkin, Glencore’s former head of copper for its Africa region, as managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the North Queensland copper producer, effective October 31.

Donkin spent much of his career at Glencore, where he was also chief technology officer and head of joint ventures for copper in South America. He previously held senior roles with engineering firm Ausenco.

“I am delighted to be joining AIC Mines at such an exciting point in its development,” Donkin said.

“The company has built an enviable reputation for delivering on promise and this will remain a focus, while also considering opportunities to further improve production and reduce costs at Eloise.”

AIC Mines owns the Eloise and Jericho copper mines, both high-grade underground operations southeast of Cloncurry in North Queensland’s North West Minerals Province. The company is on track to produce 25,000 to 27,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate by 2028-29, roughly double its current output.

Current managing director Aaron Colleran will move to non-executive chairman once Donkin starts. Colleran joined in 2019 when the company was still an explorer called AIC Resources, and built it into a copper producer through the acquisitions of Eloise and Jericho.

“Over recent years we have assembled a high-quality team and transformed the Eloise copper mine into a reliable, long-life asset of meaningful size,” Colleran said.

“The board and I believe this is the appropriate time to appoint a managing director with strong operational experience to lead the company’s next stage of growth.”

Current non-executive chairman Josef El-Raghy will retire from the board after nine years.

“I look forward to working closely with the board, our employees, and stakeholders to continue to build the company and deliver sustainable, long-term shareholder value,” Donkin said.

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