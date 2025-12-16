AIC breaks down the copper walls of Jericho

Image: Phawat/stock.adobe.com

Depth extension drilling has strengthened the growth potential of AIC Mines’ Jericho copper deposit, with new results confirming high-grade mineralisation continuing well below the current mineral resource.

The Jericho deposit, located four kilometres south of AIC’s operating Eloise copper mine in north-west Queensland, was recently targeted with wide-spaced step-out drilling aimed at testing the depth continuity of the J1 and J2 lenses.

AIC said the drilling delivered a material down-plunge extension of the J1 lens, intersecting copper mineralisation up to 250 metres below the current Jumbuck and Squatter resources, extending mineralisation to approximately 600 metres below surface.

Key results included intersections of 5.0 metres grading 1.3 per cent copper, 0.1 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 1.6g/t silver from 740 metres, as well as a higher-grade interval of 3.6 metres at 2.7 per cent copper, 0.4g/t gold and 2.7g/t silver from 751.2 metres.

Further drilling also confirmed depth continuity of the J1 lens, returning intersections of 3.6 metres grading 1.1 per cent copper, 0.1g/t gold and 0.8g/t silver from 496.3 metres, and 4.0 metres at 1.1 per cent copper, 0.1g/t gold and 2.9g/t silver from 521 metres.

Managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Aaron Colleran said the results highlight the scale and continuity of the Jericho mineral system.

“It reinforces our confidence in the long-term growth potential of this asset,” Colleran said.

Beyond the J1 lens, the drilling program also intersected the J2 lens approximately 400 metres down-dip, returning additional copper mineralisation associated with massive sulphide breccias.

AIC said the presence of pyrrhotite with chalcopyrite is “encouraging”, pointing to the broader size and strength of the mineral system at depth.

Importantly, the drilling confirmed that conductive responses identified in previous audio-frequency magnetotelluric (AMT/MT) surveys are linked to sulphide mineralisation, validating the effectiveness of the geophysical technique in targeting deep copper systems beneath cover.

The Jericho copper deposit is defined over a strike length of five kilometres and remains open both along strike and at depth.

Mineralisation currently extends from approximately 50 metres below surface to a vertical depth of 700 metres, the present limit of drilling.

Looking ahead, AIC said further assays from the deeper portions of the drilling program, including the interpreted position of a potential J3 lens, are expected in the January 2026 quarter, with additional drilling planned to continue testing the depth and scale of the Jericho system.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.