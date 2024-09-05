Ahead of the flow

A-FLO has equipment for oil, diesel, grease, air and water, spill containment, and workshops. Image: A-FLO Equipment

A-FLO Equipment is taking a holistic approach to meeting the Australian mining industry’s lubrication and refuelling needs.

Family-owned-and-operated business A-FLO Equipment offers lubrication and refuelling equipment solutions to domestic and international markets.

The company has worked to establish itself as an expert in providing tanks and systems, workshop fit-outs and installations, general range box products, and service and maintenance,

A-FLO is recognised as a leading provider in Australia for innovative, cost-effective, and dependable diesel fuel solutions.

Drawing on over 30 years of experience in the Australian mining sector, A-FLO specialises in delivering customised solutions for safer, cleaner, and more efficient lubrication and refuelling processes.

According to A-FLO general manager Dean Cook, the company prides itself on providing dependable service and high-quality products, ensuring that customers have complete confidence in their operations.

“We understand the challenges of the mining sector, and our solutions are designed to meet those challenges head-on.” Cook said. “Mining operations demand reliability. That’s why our products and solutions are engineered for durability and performance.”

This is a principle Cook said A-FLO integrates into its four key business pillars, with the first centring on the company’s extensive range of products.

A-FLO has equipment for oil, diesel, grease, air and water, spill containment, and workshops. The company is also a leading supplier of AdBlue equipment, offering a wide range of products such as hose reels, pumps and tanks.

“We want to provide the best products on offer to the mining industry,” Cook said. “We only supply and promote products we have full confidence in.”

The second pillar of A-FLO is its turnkey workshop fit-outs and installations. The company provides everything from bulk oil tanks to pipe work, hose reels and gantries, oil control, guns, oil-monitoring systems, tank gauging, and high- and low-level alarms.

“We have developed our expertise through extensive experience, ensuring we understand the unique operational needs of our clients and what solutions truly work for them,” Cook said.

Cook emphasised the fact A-FLO only has a single chance to get its workshops right in an industry as time- and cost-sensitive as mining.

“We provide our customers with insights and recommendations which have a flow-on effect to the operational efficiencies of those sites and services.” Cook said.

Efficiency is a key consideration in A-FLO’s third business pillar: tanks and systems. This includes all above-ground storage tanks for diesel, oil, AdBlue, waste oil, coolant and petrol, as well as the fuel-management systems that accompany the tanks.

“We know that diesel is the second-largest expense for businesses after wages. That’s why efficient fuel management is so important,” Cook said. “Our state-of-the-art tanks and advanced fuel-management systems are designed to meet this need.

“We offer custom designs and turnkey systems, working closely with our clients.”

The final pillar of A-FLO brings together the elements of the first three into a holistic approach to services and installations.

All A-FLO equipment is serviced and maintained by the company’s team of technical support experts nationally. A-FLO’s ongoing preventive maintenance programs are designed to ensure its products and installations stand the test of time in harsh, rough-and-tumble mining conditions.

“Our services are set-and-forget, enabling operators to get back to what they do best while we supply, install and maintain all their lubrication and refuelling needs,” Cook said.

Looking to the future of A-FLO, Cook said the company is in the process of expanding its products and service offering in Australia’s growing mining industry.

“We’re expanding our range with our new lube stores, which allow for a portable workshop that can be customised and engineered to any requirements,” he said.

“We’re also building up our team to support the mining industry, particularly with our tanks and systems, which are another example of our ability to customise our solutions for our customers.”

With plenty of projects in the pipeline and a growing network of customers across Australia, Cook said A-FLO’s success is thanks to its comprehensive approach to fluid handling, continuous innovation, and “market-leading solutions that continuously redefine industry standards”.

“What sets A-FLO apart is our ability to provide our customers with a full lifecycle ecosystem,” Cook said. “Our unique advantage is being a one-stop partner in lubrication and fuelling for the Australian mining industry.”

This feature appeared in the September 2024 issue of Australian Mining.