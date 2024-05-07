Aggreko strikes gold at Porphyry

Aggreko solar panels and batteries at Porphyry. Image: Aggreko

Energy solutions company Aggreko has completed the construction and commissioning phase of a new 4.4 megawatt (MW) solar farm.

The solar farm utilises 5B Maverick PV panels, as well as two Aggreko Y.Cube battery energy storage systems, which will supply renewable power to Northern Star Resources’ Porphyry gold mine in Western Australia under a long term power purchase agreement.

The Porphyry project is part of Northern Star Resources’ Carosue Dam Operations.

The existing 5MW diesel power station – owned and operated by Aggreko – has been connected and integrated with the new solar farm and BESS to create Aggreko’s second thermal renewable hybrid power station in WA.

“The new solar array was commissioned in February 2024 and is set to produce about 7.4 gigawatt hours of renewable energy each year – saving 1.67 million litres of diesel fuel and 4486 metric tonnes of CO 2 emissions annually,” Aggreko managing director Asia Pacific George Whyte said.

“We worked closely with 5B to supply a relocatable solar plant, which seamlessly integrates renewables with conventional power sources. This ensures a reliable and sustainable energy supply, while optimising cost effectiveness.”

Aggreko’s environmental, safety and governance (ESG) strategy is underpinned by two goals:

net-zero emissions from facilities and operations by 2035

a 30 per cent reduction in the emissions intensity of energy solutions by 2030.

These environmental commitments sit alongside the company’s social and governance commitments: investing in its own skills and communities and being an ethical and transparent business.

Northern Star Resources’ Carosue Dam Operations general manager, John Albrecht said the solar PV power will help boost the operation’s financial and environmental footprint.

“The off-grid power solution implemented provides a reliable, and cost-effective solution that can be scaled up and down as needed throughout our mine’s operational life cycle,” he said.

