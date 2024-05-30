Aggreko celebrates second RAP with special guest Cathy Freeman

Aggreko AusPac managing director George Whyte and Cathy Freeman. Image: Aggreko

Aggreko has celebrated the launch of its second innovate reconciliation action plan (RAP) during National Reconciliation Week, with special guest speaker Cathy Freeman.

To commemorate the milestone of being one of the first companies in the hire and rental industry to commence its second RAP, Aggreko invited gold medallist Cathy Freeman to deliver a keynote speech to employees and key customers on resilience, determination and cultural pride. Guests also enjoyed catering by chef Nornie Bero of Mabu Mabu.

“Our business is committed to making a positive difference to the lives and communities of First Nations peoples. Importantly, this RAP further extends our efforts in the remote communities where Aggreko operates, particularly around our 4 renewable projects in Weipa, Gove, Laverton and Menzies,” Aggreko AusPac managing director George Whyte said.

“Our next RAP contains detailed actions that are ambitious and achievable. We want to increase access to employment, and procurement with First Nations-owned businesses, and employee participation in training and days of cultural significance.”

Aggreko’s first RAP was launched during the 2020 National Reconciliation Week, which provided a blueprint to ensure the organisation’s commitment to celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples’ cultures, acknowledge our history, build closer relationships, provide employment opportunities and focus on supplier diversity.

“Through the development of a second innovate RAP, Aggreko joins over 1000 dedicated corporate, government, and not-for-profit organisations that have formally committed to reconciliation through the RAP program,” Reconciliation Australia chief executive officer Karen Mundine said.

“Reconciliation is hard work – it’s a long, winding and corrugated road, not a broad, paved highway. Determination and effort at all levels of government and in all sections of the community will be essential to making reconciliation a reality.”