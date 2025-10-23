Aeris maintains copper output in September quarter

Aeris Resources’ Tritton copper operation in NSW. Image: Aeris

Aeris Resources produced 10,300 tonnes of copper equivalent across both the Tritton and Cracow operations over the September quarter.

According to the company’s quarterly activities report, the Tritton operation accounted for 6100 tonnes of copper production, at an all-in sustaining cost of $4.24 per pound. This was consistent with its performance in the previous quarter.

Underground production (predominantly from Avoca Tank and Budgerygar) was consistent with previously laid out plans, although grades were lower due to a change in the mining sequence.

The processing plant continued to perform, and has now processed all Stage 1 ore from the Murrawombie pit. The Avoca and Bugderygar underground operations will continue to feed the mill while Stage 2 development works are completed in the current quarter.

Aeris also continued its exploration program across the three months, with over 17,000m of underground diamond drilling completed. The majority of this was focused on grade control drilling at the Avoca Tank and Budgerygar prospects.

At the Cracaw operations in Queensland, gold production was steady at 8900 ounces for the quarter. This was in spite of a 48-hour power outage and production halt during the quarter. The production came with an all-in sustaining cost of $3692 per ounce, which was in line with the company’s previous planning.

Exploration also continued at the Golden Plateau deposit, and prospective target areas for follow-up drilling beneath the existing open pit have now been generated.

Across all operations, Aeris also recorded another quarter with zero lost time to injuries. The most recent incident in this metric occurred in November last year. There were also no reportable environmental incidents during the quarter.