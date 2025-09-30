Aeris investigates potential for Golden Plateau restart

Image: GrayFrog/stock.adobe.com

Aeris Resources is confident the Golden Plateau deposit within its Cracow tenement package will add significant further resources to the mine’s expected life.

Located within current mining leases, 1km from the Cracow processing facility and 2km east from current underground mining operations, the Queensland deposit is situated along a regional northwest trending structural corridor.

The Golden Plateau deposit was first mined via underground operations in the early 1930s, with production continuing until 1976. Output over that period totalled an estimated 1.55 million tonnes at 11.9 grams per tonne (g/t) gold.

Mining took place over eight levels to a maximum depth of 260m below the surface.

Open pit mining took place on the site between 1987 and 1993, targeting lower-grade mineralisation surrounding the previously mined high-grade shoots. The pit advanced to approximately 120m below surface and produced 2.2 million tonnes at 2.7 g/t gold.

Aeris is now reviewing the current prospectivity of Golden Plateau. Previous drill programs focused on structures south of the historical workings, and a shallow lode on the western margin of the deposit. The primary focus of the drill programs was to delineate discrete high-grade structures for extraction via underground mining methods.

The current review focuses on understanding the potential for a broader, low-grade gold system that could support a larger-scale open-pit mining operation.

Aeris executive chairman Andre Labuschagne said the historical production from the Golden Plateau area highlighted the mineralised system’s significance.

“We are highly encouraged by the potential impact this near-term ore source could have on extending the Cracow life-of-mine plan,” he said.

“Aeris is prioritising exploration at Golden Plateau with the drill program to be completed this financial year.”

WA Mining Conference takes place from October 8–9. Register for the event here.