Aeris Resources has more than quadrupled the ore reserve at its Tritton copper operations in central New South Wales, establishing more than five years of mill feed and strengthening its plans for a long-life, multi-mine production hub.

The updated ore reserve stands at 10 million tonnes (Mt) grading 1.7 per cent copper, 0.38 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 10g/t silver. It contains approximately 180,000 tonnes of copper, up from 37,000 tonnes in December 2024, alongside 130,000 ounces of gold and 3.2 million ounces of silver.

Growth was primarily driven by maiden ore reserves at Constellation and the recently acquired Mallee Bull deposit.

Constellation’s underground reserve comprises 3.8Mt containing around 62,000 tonnes of copper, while Mallee Bull contributed 2.7Mt containing 66,000 tonnes.

Aeris executive chairman Andre Labuschagne said that the reserve update represented a significant milestone for the Tritton Operations.

“With more than 10 million tonnes now in Ore Reserve, equivalent to more than 5 years of mill feed at the current processing plant capacity, we have established a strong foundation for a long-life, multi-mine copper operation centred on our existing Tritton processing infrastructure,” he said.

The company’s Tritton mineral resource also increased 70 per cent to 33Mt, containing approximately 540,000 tonnes of copper, 340,000 ounces of gold and 9.6 million ounces of silver.

Aeris’ acquisition of Peel Mining added the Mallee Bull and Wirlong deposits to its inventory, contributing approximately 200,000 tonnes of contained copper. Around 160,000 tonnes of that total is classified as an Indicated Mineral Resource.

Organic growth also played a significant role, as Aeris tripled underground diamond drilling during the 2025–26 financial year, with work at Avoca Tank and Budgerygar adding more than 2Mt to Tritton’s Mineral Resource base.

“At Budgerygar, much of this growth has already been converted to Ore Reserve, resulting in a 317 per cent increase in Ore Reserves after mining depletion compared with December 2024,” Labuschagne said.

“At Avoca Tank, the mineralisation discovered at depth and along strike has increased the Mineral Resource of this high-grade deposit by 180 per cent.

“We will continue underground development and drilling of this resource in FY27 with the focus to upgrade it into Ore Reserve status.”

A revised life-of-mine plan and production target for Tritton are expected in the first half of the 2026–27 financial year.

Aeris will also progress mine-plan optimisation, feasibility studies, permitting and exploration-decline planning at Mallee Bull.

Approximately 85,000m of underground drilling is planned across Tritton in FY27, with nine of the operation’s 10 known deposits remaining open at depth.

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