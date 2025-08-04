Aerial intelligence: A smarter look at your mining footprint

Outline Global’s aerial surveys allow for the fast assessment of open pits, providing critical insights without putting personnel in danger. Image: Outline Global

As aerial intelligence reshapes environmental and heritage monitoring in mining, Outline Global is providing high-resolution imaging, AI analysis and cutting-edge technologies for end-to-end lifecycle support.

Aerial intelligence is rapidly redefining how mining companies monitor, manage and restore their sites across the full project lifecycle.

From exploration and approvals to mine closure and rehabilitation, Melbourne-based Outline Global is helping miners access the data they need, and to bridge the critical resolution gap between drones and satellites.

Outline operates a national fleet of aircraft and camera systems, collecting high-resolution geospatial imagery and LiDAR (light detection and ranging) data from remote mining locations that are otherwise difficult to reach.

Unlike satellite imagery, which lacks the necessary granularity for detailed analysis, Outline’s technology delivers precise visual insights that allow miners to monitor environmental changes, assess infrastructure integrity, and streamline compliance reporting.

“Mining companies rely on this data to make highly informed decisions,” Outline head of growth Kevin Kwok told Australian Mining.

“From a compliance angle, the imagery helps them mitigate risk by knowing what is actually happening, or detect change.”

High-frequency imaging allows operators to compare site evolution over time, often on a monthly or quarterly basis. It also helps them identify features of significance ahead of time.

The platform uses embedded machine learning capabilities for change detection that speeds up regulatory reporting and supports safety and environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts.

By acting as an independent, third-party verifier of site conditions, Outline gives miners confidence in their reporting and operational decisions.

“Whilst they are operating their mine sites, it’s important to have subject matter experts such as Outline to regularly and reliably validate their data sources,” Kwok said.

This independence helps streamline ESG reporting, while also lowering risk premiums and improving response times after major weather events.

For example, one of the first concerns operators have after a flood or cyclone is the status of their infrastructure.

Rapid aerial surveys allow for the fast assessment of open pits, haul roads and rail corridors, providing critical insights without putting personnel in danger.

“When infrastructure is not in a condition for workers to return following an extreme weather event, it poses a safety risk,” Kwok said.

“Our aircraft efficiently documents the situation from the air by capturing imagery which replaces a lot of these unnecessary remote access missions. We operate in a powerful gap between satellite and UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle).”

Aerial intelligence across the mine lifecycle

Outline’s technology supports mining operations from pre-feasibility through to closure.

During the early stages of a mine’s life, high-resolution aerial data assists environmental assessments and land management operations, helping companies secure permits and demonstrate responsible stewardship.

Once sites progress to development and drilling, Outline’s imagery provides an auditable record of activity, meeting reporting obligations under the mining lease.

Mine closure, which requires long-term monitoring, is another key application of the systems.

Outline helps operators track landform recovery, vegetation regrowth and erosion across a mine’s lifecycle, providing the comprehensive visual evidence required to satisfy geotechnical and environmental regulations.

Using spectral bands and infrared imaging, the company’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered systems can detect patterns the human eye might miss, improving the accuracy of disturbance calculations and enabling more precise reporting.

Alongside its support of larger mining companies, Outline sees an opportunity for smaller players to close the digital gap by integrating AI tools into their workflows.

Outline is upgrading its technology stack to keep pace with rising demand, including enhancements to its multi-band LiDAR camera systems for faster, higher-resolution data capture. It has also launched a platform built on Oracle technology to help miners access imagery and LiDAR data more efficiently.

“Previously, these data sets were kept in siloes in static databases, which is a waste,” Kwok said.

“Our collaborative platform enables our mining customers to tap into the imagery quickly.”

Powering progress through partnerships

Looking ahead, Outline Global is actively seeking new partnerships with mining stakeholders.

“We believe that today’s mining challenges cannot be solved by a single company,” Kwok said.

“Aerial intelligence is a really effective tool for stakeholders to partner and work together through technology, and create a smarter, more efficient mining industry.”

With high-resolution aerial imaging, AI-powered analysis, and a new collaborative platform, Outline Global is equipping mining companies with the tools to monitor, report and restore with greater speed and accuracy.

As the industry evolves, Outline Global’s trailblazing solutions are helping miners meet growing regulatory demands while boosting safety and improving sustainability and operational confidence.

This feature appeared in the August 2025 issue of Australian Mining.