Advocacy continues as industry welcomes EPBC reforms

The resources sector has welcomed the environmental protection bill reforms struck between the Federal Government and the Greens, adding advocacy work continues towards a positive outcome for the environment and business.

The reforms will include a clear set of national standards of maximum expectation for projects, as well as a fast-track process for approvals.

The Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC) said the “breakthrough” agreement represented a “major step” forward in reducing duplication, approval acceleration, and the provision of investment certainty.

AMEC chief executive officer (CEO) Warren Pearce said AMEC had been working to support the best deal possible, and that “this is it”.

“This package of major environmental reforms will deliver better environmental outcomes and a more efficient and streamlined assessment and approvals process for industry,” Pearce said.

“AMEC has specifically focused on critical final amendments to the unacceptable impacts criteria, which have been addressed in the deal… and further amendments to stop work order, and the continuation of existing approval pathways are welcomed.”

AMEC added that the “real test” of the effectiveness of the reforms would be seen in how the new EPBC framework will be implemented.

“Reform was needed; it must now deliver and do so quickly,” he said.

The South Australian Chamber of Mines and Energy (SACOME) labelled the reforms a “significant update” to the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act (EPBC) 1999.

SACOME interim chief executive officer (CEO) Nicola McFarlane said SACOME’s focus will now be on championing for the “timely implementation” of bilateral agreements.

“This is to accredit South Australian assessments and approval processes under the EPBC Act to enable faster approval timeframes for the South Australian resources sector,” McFarlane said.

She said SACOME is committed to working collaboratively with the Australian and South Australian Governments as the new framework is implemented.

“It [SACOME] reiterates the importance of consistent, concerted effort to realising the growth of the South Australian resources sector and transformation of the state’s economy,” she said.

The overarching industry message remains clear that the reforms represent long-awaited changes to faster and more certain approvals, with industry bodies committed to pushing for effective implementation of the new legislative framework.

