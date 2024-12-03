Advancing the frontier: the Rock Commander’s role in mining innovation

Image:Ausdrill

The Rock Commander has long been recognised as a symbol of innovation in the mining industry, establishing new standards for safety, precision, and automation.

Designed by Ausdrill, part of the Perenti group of companies, the Rock Commander operates in some of the most challenging terrains and has continually evolved by integrating technologies and features that enhance safety, reduce manual labour, and maximise accuracy.

The latest advancement for the Rock Commander is the One Touch drilling system, which automates the entire drilling process from start to finish.

This system manages every step autonomously, from setting the hole depth to selecting the correct parameters, including rod changes and flushing.

By minimising the need for operator intervention, it reduces the potential for human error and enhances safety, allowing operators to focus on higher-level monitoring.

Ausdrill has placed a strong emphasis on safety and training by introducing a dedicated Rock Commander training cab.

This cab is designed to enhance visibility and comfort, creating a safe and controlled environment for new operators. It streamlines the competency process without the need for external simulators.

By investing in internal training, Ausdrill supports local recruitment in the areas where it operates, demonstrating its commitment to community development.

Trimble Groundworks’ integration improves safety and accuracy by providing real-time spatial data that alerts operators to exclusion zones and potential hazards.

By enabling remote drill pattern uploads from a cloud server, it eliminates the need for manual markup, saving time and reducing labor costs while enhancing precision and operational efficiency.

Rock Commanders include integration with Starlink, allowing for seamless remote diagnostics. This enables quick and precise adjustments without the need for an on-site technician.

The rig is also equipped with a PLC air control system, which facilitates electronic adjustments to both air pressure and volume.

This functionality optimises the drilling process, allowing for swift changes between different hammer sizes, ultimately saving valuable time and enhancing drilling accuracy.

The development of the Rock Commander highlights Ausdrill’s commitment to innovation. By working closely with on-site operators, the Ausdrill engineering and manufacturing workshop continuously improves the rig to adapt to the changing needs of the industry.

Ausdrill is dedicated to enhancing the Rock Commander, consistently improving its capabilities to align with industry safety and innovation standards.

As technology and mining requirements evolve, Ausdrill ensures that the Rock Commander remains a leader in operational safety performance and reliability.